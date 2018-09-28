RRB Group D 2018: September 27 paper analysis, check here

RRB Group D 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has conducted the Group D examinations on Thursday, September 27. According to an analyst, the overall difficulty level of the paper was moderate. The RRB Group D exam has four sections i.e. Mathematics, General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Science, and General Awareness and objective type questions. Let us dig a bit deeper and understand the construct of the paper section-wise.
Mathematics
S.I, CI: 3 questions
Pipe and Cistern: 1 question
Profit/ Loss: 2 questions
Time, Speed and Distance: 2 questions
Average: 1 question
Trigonometry: 3 questions
Percentage: 2 questions
DI (Pie Chart): 2 questions
Ages: 1 question
Time and Work: 2 questions
Geometry (circle): 1 question
Simplification : 3 questions
Reasoning
Syllogism – 4 questions
Analogy – 3 questions
Series – 2 questions
Odd one Out – 2 questions
Venn Diagram – 2 questions
Mirror Image – 2 questions
Direction – 1 question
Statement & Conclusion – 4 questions
Coding – Decoding – 3 questions
Calendar – 2 questions
Blood Relation – 2 questions
Counting Figure – 2 questions
General Science
Physics: 7-8 questions
Chemistry: 6-7 questions
Biology: 10-11 questions
Current Affairs: questions
Current Affairs Questions (All Shifts)
1. Who is the author of Man Ki Baat?
Rajesh Jain
2. In which country the population of tigers became twice?
Nepal
3. Who is the Chief Minister of Tripura?
Biplab Kumar Deb
4. Who is known as the "Iron Lady" in North East?
Chanu Sharmila
5. Who is the Chief Minister of Telangana?
Chandrashekhar Rao
6. Who is the brand ambassador of GST?
7. Who is the best actor in the Oscar Awards?
Garry Oldman
8. World Malaria Day is on which date?
25th April
9. Who was the first chairman of Planning Commision of India?
Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru
10. Panji is situated on which river coast?
Mandovi River
11. Who was the winner of the Women Asia Hockey Cup 2017?
India
12. Who was the 45th Chief Justice of India?
Dipak Mishra
13. Who is known as the Bird Man of India?
Salim Ali
14. Name of India is kept on which river?
Indus
15. Who is the brand ambassador of Maharashtra?
Amir Khan
16. Who is the Home Minister of India?
17. Which female cricketer has score maximum runs?
Mithali Raj
18. Which is the biggest city in Rajasthan?
Jaipur
19. Who is known as the "Rocket Man of India"?
K. Sivan
20. Vision 2025 is started from which state?
Karnataka
21. Who is the Foreign Minister of India?
Sushma Swaraj
