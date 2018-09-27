RRB Group D 2018: September 27 exam analysis, check here

RRB Group D 2018: According to an analyst, the overall difficulty level of the paper was moderate. (Image source: pixabay.com) RRB Group D 2018: According to an analyst, the overall difficulty level of the paper was moderate. (Image source: pixabay.com)

RRB Group D 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has conducted the Group D examinations on Thursday, September 27. According to an analyst, the overall difficulty level of the paper was moderate. The RRB Group D exam has four sections i.e. Mathematics, General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Science, and General Awareness and objective type questions. Let us dig a bit deeper and understand the construct of the paper section-wise.

Mathematics

S.I, CI: 3 questions

Pipe and Cistern: 1 question

Profit/ Loss: 2 questions

Time, Speed and Distance: 2 questions

Average: 1 question

Trigonometry: 3 questions

Percentage: 2 questions

DI (Pie Chart): 2 questions

Ages: 1 question

Time and Work: 2 questions

Geometry (circle): 1 question

Simplification : 3 questions

READ | RRB Group C ALP, technician: Here are answers of your queries

Reasoning

Syllogism – 4 questions

Analogy – 3 questions

Series – 2 questions

Odd one Out – 2 questions

Venn Diagram – 2 questions

Mirror Image – 2 questions

Direction – 1 question

Statement & Conclusion – 4 questions

Coding – Decoding – 3 questions

Calendar – 2 questions

Blood Relation – 2 questions

Counting Figure – 2 questions

General Science

Physics: 7-8 questions

Chemistry: 6-7 questions

Biology: 10-11 questions

Current Affairs: questions

Shift 1

1. What is the name of the President of Peru?

Martin Wizkara

2. Where is the Headquarter of the World Health Organization?

Geneva

3. Who is the author of the book ‘Half Girlfriend’?

Chetan Bhagat

4. What is the full form of CII?

Confederation of Indian Industry

5. Who is the Sports Minister of India?

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore

6. Who is the Defence Minister of India?

Nirmala Sitharaman

7. Who is the winner of 2016 Pre Badminton League?

Delhi Acers

8. Pyari Mohan belongs to which state?

Orissa

Shift 2

1 DMK and AIDMK is the ruling party of which state?

Tamil Nadu

2 Who is the Chief Minister of Telangana?

Chandrashekhar Rao

3 What is the capital of Argentina?

Buenos Aires

4 Which is the youngest lady to climb on Mount Everest?

Malavath Poorna

5 Where is the Victoria Hall?

Kolkata

6 What is the ranking of India in World Peace Index?

136

7 Who is the Chairman of GST?

Amit Mitra

8 Who is Swasth Parivar Kalyan minister?

JP Nadda

9 Which animal is famous in Sundarban?

Royal Bengal Tiger

10 Women’s Day is celebrated on?

8th March

Shift 3

1. Who played the Role of Bhallaladeva in the Movie Bahubali?

Rana Daggubati

2. Who is the Owner of Mumbai Indians?

Reliance

3. Who was the Chief Justice of India in August 2017?

Jagdish Singh Kehar

4. Which book did Raghuram Rajan Write?

I Do What I Do

5. Who was awarded the US-India Business Council Award?

Chandrababu Naidu

6. Who is the Chairman of SBI?

Rajnish Kumar

7. Who is the CEO of Paytm

Renu Satti

8. Who is the coach of the Hockey Team?

Harendra Singh

For all latest Govt Jobs 2018, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd