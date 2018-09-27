RRB Group D 2018: September 27 exam analysis, check here

RRB Group D 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has conducted the Group D examinations on Thursday, September 27. According to an analyst, the overall difficulty level of the paper was moderate. The RRB Group D exam has four sections i.e. Mathematics, General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Science, and General Awareness and objective type questions. Let us dig a bit deeper and understand the construct of the paper section-wise.
Mathematics
S.I, CI: 3 questions
Pipe and Cistern: 1 question
Profit/ Loss: 2 questions
Time, Speed and Distance: 2 questions
Average: 1 question
Trigonometry: 3 questions
Percentage: 2 questions
DI (Pie Chart): 2 questions
Ages: 1 question
Time and Work: 2 questions
Geometry (circle): 1 question
Simplification : 3 questions
Reasoning
Syllogism – 4 questions
Analogy – 3 questions
Series – 2 questions
Odd one Out – 2 questions
Venn Diagram – 2 questions
Mirror Image – 2 questions
Direction – 1 question
Statement & Conclusion – 4 questions
Coding – Decoding – 3 questions
Calendar – 2 questions
Blood Relation – 2 questions
Counting Figure – 2 questions
General Science
Physics: 7-8 questions
Chemistry: 6-7 questions
Biology: 10-11 questions
Current Affairs: questions
Shift 1
1. What is the name of the President of Peru?
Martin Wizkara
2. Where is the Headquarter of the World Health Organization?
Geneva
3. Who is the author of the book ‘Half Girlfriend’?
Chetan Bhagat
4. What is the full form of CII?
Confederation of Indian Industry
5. Who is the Sports Minister of India?
Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore
6. Who is the Defence Minister of India?
Nirmala Sitharaman
7. Who is the winner of 2016 Pre Badminton League?
Delhi Acers
8. Pyari Mohan belongs to which state?
Orissa
Shift 2
1 DMK and AIDMK is the ruling party of which state?
Tamil Nadu
2 Who is the Chief Minister of Telangana?
Chandrashekhar Rao
3 What is the capital of Argentina?
Buenos Aires
4 Which is the youngest lady to climb on Mount Everest?
Malavath Poorna
5 Where is the Victoria Hall?
Kolkata
6 What is the ranking of India in World Peace Index?
136
7 Who is the Chairman of GST?
Amit Mitra
8 Who is Swasth Parivar Kalyan minister?
JP Nadda
9 Which animal is famous in Sundarban?
Royal Bengal Tiger
10 Women’s Day is celebrated on?
8th March
Shift 3
1. Who played the Role of Bhallaladeva in the Movie Bahubali?
Rana Daggubati
2. Who is the Owner of Mumbai Indians?
Reliance
3. Who was the Chief Justice of India in August 2017?
Jagdish Singh Kehar
4. Which book did Raghuram Rajan Write?
I Do What I Do
5. Who was awarded the US-India Business Council Award?
Chandrababu Naidu
6. Who is the Chairman of SBI?
Rajnish Kumar
7. Who is the CEO of Paytm
Renu Satti
8. Who is the coach of the Hockey Team?
Harendra Singh
