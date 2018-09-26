RRB Group D 2018: September 25 exam analysis, check here

RRB Group D: The Railway Recruitment Board Group D exams are held smoothly in multiple shifts since September 17. Candidates can check the complete analysis with the questions asked of all shifts. The RRB Group D exam has four sections i.e. Mathematics, General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Science, and General Awareness and objective type questions are asked. The overall difficulty level was moderate for September 25 exam. Let us dig a bit deeper and understand the construct of the paper section-wise.
RRB Group D Exam Analysis 2018 (All Shift): September 25
Mathematics
S.I, CI: 3 Questions
Pipe & Cistern: 1 Questions
Profit/ Loss: 2 Questions
Time, Speed and Distance: 2 Questions
Average: 1 Question
Trigonometry: 3 Questions
Percentage: 2 Questions
DI (Pie Chart): 2 Questions
Ages: 1 Question
Time and Work: 2 Questions
Geometry (circle): 1 Question
Simplification : 3 Questions
Reasoning
Syllogism – 4 Questions
Analogy – 3 Questions
Series – 2 Questions
Odd one Out – 2 Question
Venn Diagram – 2 Questions
Mirror Image – 2 Questions
Direction – 1 Question
Statement & Conclusion – 4 Questions
Coding – Decoding – 3 Questions
Calendar – 2 Question
Blood Relation – 2 Question
Counting Figure – 2 Question
Miscellaneous
General Science
Physics: 7-8 Questions
Chemistry: 6-7 Questions
Biology: 10-11 Questions
Current Affairs Questions (All Shifts)
1. What does ‘I’ stand-in “NITI”?
Institution
2. Who is the CEO of Paytm?
Vijay Shekhar Sharma
3. Who is the brand ambassador of Cricket 11?
Sachin Tendulkar
4. Who has got the Hindi Prize 2017?
Krishna Sobti
5. Who is the ambassador of Gujarat?
Amitabh Bachchan
6. Which player made three double centuries in ODI?
Rohit Sharma
7. Who is the winner of FIFA 2018?
France
8. Who is the governor of Jammu and Kashmir?
Satya Pal Malik
9. Who is the Chief Minister of Haryana?
Manohar Lal Khattar
10. “Swaraj is my birth right and I shall have it” who has given this slogan?
Lokmanya Tilak
11. Who has passed the ” Vernacular Press Act “?
Lord Lytton
12. Who is the head of National Cricket Council?
Chile Eboe-Osuji
13. Who is the new Governor of Manipur?
Najma Heptulla
14. Who among the following won Global Diversity Award?
Salman Khan
15. Which Cricket Coach resigned recently?
Tushar Arothe
16. Prime Minister hoists Flag at which of the following?
Red Fort
17. What is the area of Gujarat?
196024 km
18. Where is the Indian Defence Academy?
Pune
19. Where is the Kaziranga National Biosphere?
Assam
20 Rihand Dam is on which river ?
Son River
21. World Health Day is celebrated on?
7 April
22. Who is the Brand Ambassador of Dream 11?
Mahendra Singh Dhoni
23. Who has given the order to create GT Road?
Sher Shah Suri
24. Khullam Khulla is the autobiography of?
Rishi Kapoor
25. Who is the Director of Bahubali Film?
S. S. Rajamouli
26. National Development Council is established on
6 August 1952
27. Operation Insaniyat is related with whom?
to help Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh…
28. Who is the brand ambassador of L’Oreal?
Deepika Padukone
29. After Virender Sehwag who has made 300 runs from India in Test Cricket?
Karun Nair
30. Which line crosses India?
Tropic Of Cancer
31. Who is the First Muslim President of India?
Zakir Hussain
32. Menaka Gandhi belongs to which ministry?
Women & Child Development
33. Nargis Dutt got the award for which film?
Dhappa
34. Which among the following is a newly formed district in West Bengal?
West Burdwan
