RRB Group D 2018: September 25 exam analysis, check here

RRB Group D: The Railway Recruitment Board Group D exams are held smoothly in multiple shifts since September 17. Candidates can check the complete analysis with the questions asked of all shifts. The RRB Group D exam has four sections i.e. Mathematics, General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Science, and General Awareness and objective type questions are asked. The overall difficulty level was moderate for September 25 exam. Let us dig a bit deeper and understand the construct of the paper section-wise.

RRB Group D Exam Analysis 2018 (All Shift): September 25

Mathematics

S.I, CI: 3 Questions

Pipe & Cistern: 1 Questions

Profit/ Loss: 2 Questions

Time, Speed and Distance: 2 Questions

Average: 1 Question

Trigonometry: 3 Questions

Percentage: 2 Questions

DI (Pie Chart): 2 Questions

Ages: 1 Question

Time and Work: 2 Questions

Geometry (circle): 1 Question

Simplification : 3 Questions

Reasoning

Syllogism – 4 Questions

Analogy – 3 Questions

Series – 2 Questions

Odd one Out – 2 Question

Venn Diagram – 2 Questions

Mirror Image – 2 Questions

Direction – 1 Question

Statement & Conclusion – 4 Questions

Coding – Decoding – 3 Questions

Calendar – 2 Question

Blood Relation – 2 Question

Counting Figure – 2 Question

Miscellaneous

General Science

Physics: 7-8 Questions

Chemistry: 6-7 Questions

Biology: 10-11 Questions

Current Affairs Questions (All Shifts)

1. What does ‘I’ stand-in “NITI”?

Institution

2. Who is the CEO of Paytm?

Vijay Shekhar Sharma

3. Who is the brand ambassador of Cricket 11?

Sachin Tendulkar

4. Who has got the Hindi Prize 2017?

Krishna Sobti

5. Who is the ambassador of Gujarat?

Amitabh Bachchan

6. Which player made three double centuries in ODI?

Rohit Sharma

7. Who is the winner of FIFA 2018?

France

8. Who is the governor of Jammu and Kashmir?

Satya Pal Malik

9. Who is the Chief Minister of Haryana?

Manohar Lal Khattar

10. “Swaraj is my birth right and I shall have it” who has given this slogan?

Lokmanya Tilak

11. Who has passed the ” Vernacular Press Act “?

Lord Lytton

12. Who is the head of National Cricket Council?

Chile Eboe-Osuji

13. Who is the new Governor of Manipur?

Najma Heptulla

14. Who among the following won Global Diversity Award?

Salman Khan

15. Which Cricket Coach resigned recently?

Tushar Arothe

16. Prime Minister hoists Flag at which of the following?

Red Fort

17. What is the area of Gujarat?

196024 km

18. Where is the Indian Defence Academy?

Pune

19. Where is the Kaziranga National Biosphere?

Assam

20 Rihand Dam is on which river ?

Son River

21. World Health Day is celebrated on?

7 April

22. Who is the Brand Ambassador of Dream 11?

Mahendra Singh Dhoni

23. Who has given the order to create GT Road?

Sher Shah Suri

24. Khullam Khulla is the autobiography of?

Rishi Kapoor

25. Who is the Director of Bahubali Film?

S. S. Rajamouli

26. National Development Council is established on

6 August 1952

27. Operation Insaniyat is related with whom?

to help Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh…

28. Who is the brand ambassador of L’Oreal?

Deepika Padukone

29. After Virender Sehwag who has made 300 runs from India in Test Cricket?

Karun Nair

30. Which line crosses India?

Tropic Of Cancer

31. Who is the First Muslim President of India?

Zakir Hussain

32. Menaka Gandhi belongs to which ministry?

Women & Child Development

33. Nargis Dutt got the award for which film?

Dhappa

34. Which among the following is a newly formed district in West Bengal?

West Burdwan

