RRB Group D 2018: Paper analysis of October 4 exams

RRB Group D 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has conducted the Group D examinations on Thursday, October 4. According to an analyst, the overall difficulty level of the paper was moderate. The RRB Group D exam has four sections i.e. Mathematics, General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Science, and General Awareness and objective type questions. Let us dig a bit deeper and understand the construct of the paper section-wise.
Mathematics
S.I, CI: 3 Questions
Pipe & Cistern: 1 Questions
Profit/ Loss: 2 Questions
Time, Speed and Distance: 2 Questions
Average: 1 Question
Trigonometry: 3 Questions
Percentage: 2 Questions
DI (Pie Chart): 2 Questions
Ages: 1 Question
Time and Work: 2 Questions
Geometry (circle): 1 Question
Simplification : 3 Questions
Reasoning
Syllogism – 4 Questions
Analogy – 3 Questions
Series – 2 Questions
Odd one Out – 2 Question
Venn Diagram – 2 Questions
Mirror Image – 2 Questions
Direction – 1 Question
Statement & Conclusion – 4 Questions
Coding – Decoding – 3 Questions
Calendar – 2 Question
Blood Relation – 2 Question
Counting Figure – 2 Question
Miscellaneous: General Science
Physics: 7-8 Questions
Chemistry: 6-7 Questions
Biology: 10-11 Questions
Current Affairs Questions (All Shifts)
1. Who is the representative of India in UNO?
Syed Akbaruddin
2. Who is the Foreign Minister of India?
Sushma Swaraj
3. Who is the governor of Madhya Pradesh?
Anandiben Patel
4. What is the Capital of Uganda?
Kampala
5. Which country is the Host of Asia Cup 2018?
UAE
6. Who is the Governor of Himachal Pradesh?
Acharya Dev Vrat
7. Who won the Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2017?
Vinod Khanna
8. Who is the Minister of External Affairs of India?
Sushma Swaraj
9. SV Sunil is associated with which sports?
Hockey
10. Who is the winner of Saraswati Samman 2018?
Sitanshu Yashachandra
11. When did Babur attack India?
1526
12. Who is the CEO of Dena Bank?
Shri Karnam Shekhar
13. Name the Capital of Brazil?
Brazilia
14. Who is the Current President of Bangladesh?
Abdul Hamid
15. What is the Unit of Pressure?
Pascal
16. World Sport’s Day is observed on?
April 6
17. Who is the speaker of Loksabha?
Sumitra Mahajan
18. Who is the CEO of Adobe?
Shantanu Narayan
19. Which Organ purifies the Blood?
Kidney
20. What is the shape of Cyclone?
Elliptical.
