RRB Group D 2018: Paper analysis of October 4 exams

RRB Group D 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has conducted the Group D examinations on Thursday, October 4. According to an analyst, the overall difficulty level of the paper was moderate. The RRB Group D exam has four sections i.e. Mathematics, General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Science, and General Awareness and objective type questions. Let us dig a bit deeper and understand the construct of the paper section-wise.

Mathematics

S.I, CI: 3 Questions

Pipe & Cistern: 1 Questions

Profit/ Loss: 2 Questions

Time, Speed and Distance: 2 Questions

Average: 1 Question

Trigonometry: 3 Questions

Percentage: 2 Questions

DI (Pie Chart): 2 Questions

Ages: 1 Question

Time and Work: 2 Questions

Geometry (circle): 1 Question

Simplification : 3 Questions

Reasoning

Syllogism – 4 Questions

Analogy – 3 Questions

Series – 2 Questions

Odd one Out – 2 Question

Venn Diagram – 2 Questions

Mirror Image – 2 Questions

Direction – 1 Question

Statement & Conclusion – 4 Questions

Coding – Decoding – 3 Questions

Calendar – 2 Question

Blood Relation – 2 Question

Counting Figure – 2 Question

Miscellaneous: General Science

Physics: 7-8 Questions

Chemistry: 6-7 Questions

Biology: 10-11 Questions

Current Affairs Questions (All Shifts)

1. Who is the representative of India in UNO?

Syed Akbaruddin

2. Who is the Foreign Minister of India?

Sushma Swaraj

3. Who is the governor of Madhya Pradesh?

Anandiben Patel

4. What is the Capital of Uganda?

Kampala

5. Which country is the Host of Asia Cup 2018?

UAE

6. Who is the Governor of Himachal Pradesh?

Acharya Dev Vrat

7. Who won the Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2017?

Vinod Khanna

8. Who is the Minister of External Affairs of India?

Sushma Swaraj

9. SV Sunil is associated with which sports?

Hockey

10. Who is the winner of Saraswati Samman 2018?

Sitanshu Yashachandra

11. When did Babur attack India?

1526

12. Who is the CEO of Dena Bank?

Shri Karnam Shekhar

13. Name the Capital of Brazil?

Brazilia

14. Who is the Current President of Bangladesh?

Abdul Hamid

15. What is the Unit of Pressure?

Pascal

16. World Sport’s Day is observed on?

April 6

17. Who is the speaker of Loksabha?

Sumitra Mahajan

18. Who is the CEO of Adobe?

Shantanu Narayan

19. Which Organ purifies the Blood?

Kidney

20. What is the shape of Cyclone?

Elliptical.

