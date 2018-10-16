RRB Group D 2018: Check paper analysis of October 15 exams

RRB Group D 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has conducted the Group D examinations on Monday, October 15. According to an analyst, the overall difficulty level of the paper was moderate. The RRB Group D exam has four sections i.e. Mathematics, General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Science, and General Awareness and objective type questions. Let us dig a bit deeper and understand the construct of the paper section-wise.
With RRB Group D Analysis, we will also predict a good score scenario for each section which will point out to a probable score ranging in the safe zone.
RRB Group D 2018: Paper analysis of October 15 exam
As we all know, the exam was composed of 4 sections i.e. Mathematics, General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Science, and General Awareness.
Subject
First
Second
Third
Mathematics
15-18 Moderate
15-19 Moderate
14-19 Moderate
General Intelligence & Reasoning
19-24 Moderate
20-22 Easy to Moderate
19-24 Moderate
General Science
16-19 Moderate
14-20 Moderate
16-19 Moderate
General Awareness on Current Affairs
14-16 Easy to Moderate
16-17 Easy to Moderate
14-17 Easy to Moderate
Good Attempt
61-68
63-71
62-69
Group D exams 2018: Here are some questions asked in October 15 exams
1. The difference between the SI and the CI on a sum is Rs. 48 for two years at 20% per annum. Find the Principal?
Rs. 1200
2. A shopkeeper gives 10% discount on the print price, after that he earns 20% as a profit,. If, the MRP
is Rs. 800. Find the Cost Price.
Rs. 600
3. The average weight of 180 students in a school is 50 Kg. If the average weight of girls is 45 Kg and boys are
60 Kg. FInd the number of boys and girls in school.
120 and 60
4. If INDIA is written as 95431, what will be the code for DELHI?
45383
5. If I go 3 Km in South and turns right goes 5 km and after that, he turns left. Then find the direction in which I am going.
South
6. Which is the good conductor of electricity?
Copper
7. Who is the brand ambassador of UBER?
8. Mission 41K is a scheme of which country?
Railway Ministry
9. Brand Ambassador of Sikkim?
A.R. Rehman
10. Which state won maximum medals in KHELO India?
Haryana
11. Cricket world cup 2023 will be held in
India
12. Who is the Chairman of DLF?
Kushal Pal Singh
13. Mamta Banerjee is related to which party?
TMC
14. What is the capital of Uttarakhand?
Dehradun
15. Who is the new President of Myanmar?
Win Myint
16. Which is the best University of 2017?
MIT
17. Who is the lead actress in Padmavati Movie?
18. Who is the chairman of BCCI?
Vinod Rai
19. Who is the Governor of Assam?
Jagdish Mukhi
20. Who is the CEO of Axis Bank?
Amitabh Chaudhary
21. World Population Day is celebrated on which Day?
11 July
22. 2024 Olympics will be held in
Paris
23. Which Country produces the highest coal in World?
China
24. Africa Continent is also known as
Dark Continent
25. Which Muslim Emperor had won the Bihar?
Khilaji
26. What is the capital of Mizoram?
Aizawal
27. Which state has inaugurated the Highest Global Skill Park?
Madhya Pradesh
28. What is the Square root of 3364?
58
For all latest Govt Jobs 2018, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.
-The paper analysis of Group D has been written by exam expert of onlinetyari.com
For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App