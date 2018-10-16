RRB Group D 2018: Check paper analysis of October 15 exams

RRB Group D 2018: Check the complete paper analysis of October 15 exams. (Image source: unsplash.com) RRB Group D 2018: Check the complete paper analysis of October 15 exams. (Image source: unsplash.com)

RRB Group D 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has conducted the Group D examinations on Monday, October 15. According to an analyst, the overall difficulty level of the paper was moderate. The RRB Group D exam has four sections i.e. Mathematics, General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Science, and General Awareness and objective type questions. Let us dig a bit deeper and understand the construct of the paper section-wise.

With RRB Group D Analysis, we will also predict a good score scenario for each section which will point out to a probable score ranging in the safe zone.

RRB Group D 2018: Paper analysis of October 15 exam

As we all know, the exam was composed of 4 sections i.e. Mathematics, General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Science, and General Awareness.

Subject

First

Second

Third

Mathematics

15-18 Moderate

15-19 Moderate

14-19 Moderate

General Intelligence & Reasoning

19-24 Moderate

20-22 Easy to Moderate

19-24 Moderate

General Science

16-19 Moderate

14-20 Moderate

16-19 Moderate

General Awareness on Current Affairs

14-16 Easy to Moderate

16-17 Easy to Moderate

14-17 Easy to Moderate

Good Attempt

61-68

63-71

62-69

Group D exams 2018: Here are some questions asked in October 15 exams

1. The difference between the SI and the CI on a sum is Rs. 48 for two years at 20% per annum. Find the Principal?

Rs. 1200

2. A shopkeeper gives 10% discount on the print price, after that he earns 20% as a profit,. If, the MRP

is Rs. 800. Find the Cost Price.

Rs. 600

3. The average weight of 180 students in a school is 50 Kg. If the average weight of girls is 45 Kg and boys are

60 Kg. FInd the number of boys and girls in school.

120 and 60

4. If INDIA is written as 95431, what will be the code for DELHI?

45383

5. If I go 3 Km in South and turns right goes 5 km and after that, he turns left. Then find the direction in which I am going.

South

6. Which is the good conductor of electricity?

Copper

7. Who is the brand ambassador of UBER?

Virat Kohli

8. Mission 41K is a scheme of which country?

Railway Ministry

9. Brand Ambassador of Sikkim?

A.R. Rehman

10. Which state won maximum medals in KHELO India?

Haryana

11. Cricket world cup 2023 will be held in

India

12. Who is the Chairman of DLF?

Kushal Pal Singh

13. Mamta Banerjee is related to which party?

TMC

14. What is the capital of Uttarakhand?

Dehradun

15. Who is the new President of Myanmar?

Win Myint

16. Which is the best University of 2017?

MIT

17. Who is the lead actress in Padmavati Movie?

Deepika Padukone

18. Who is the chairman of BCCI?

Vinod Rai

19. Who is the Governor of Assam?

Jagdish Mukhi

20. Who is the CEO of Axis Bank?

Amitabh Chaudhary

21. World Population Day is celebrated on which Day?

11 July

22. 2024 Olympics will be held in

Paris

23. Which Country produces the highest coal in World?

China

24. Africa Continent is also known as

Dark Continent

25. Which Muslim Emperor had won the Bihar?

Khilaji

26. What is the capital of Mizoram?

Aizawal

27. Which state has inaugurated the Highest Global Skill Park?

Madhya Pradesh

28. What is the Square root of 3364?

58

