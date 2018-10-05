RRB Group D 2018: No exams from October 17 to 21, schedule for October 22-26 to release today

RRB Group D 2018: The board will release the schedule of examinations from October 22 to 26 tonight or latest by tomorrow, Saturday, October 6, 2018 RRB Group D 2018: The board will release the schedule of examinations from October 22 to 26 tonight or latest by tomorrow, Saturday, October 6, 2018

RRB Group D 2018: Taking note of festivals like Durga Puja and Dussehra, the Railway Recruitment Board has decided not to conduct examinations from October 17 to 21. The RRB has released the schedule of examinations from October 22 to 26, the candidates can check the region based websites.

“Considering the festivals of Durga Puja which is majorly celebrated in eastern and northeastern part of the country, and Dussehra in northern belt, the board has decided not to conduct examinations from October 17 to 21,” said CPO Northrern Railway, Angaraj Mohan, adding that “The board will not conduct the examinations during Diwali and Chatth Puja.”

LIVE UPDATES | Railway releases schedule of exam for October 22-26

The board will also conduct exams for those candidates who were unable to appear for the Group D examination due to natural calamities or other reasons. “Due to adivasi strike, several candidates from Odisha and Kolkata could not appear in the examination on September 26. There are also some incidents happened in Manipur and Kerala, the board will conduct the exams of the affected area after December 14,” said CPO, Northern Railway.

RRB will release the admit card of the scheduled examinations from October 22 to 26 soon. To download the RRB Group D admit cards, the candidates have to visit the official website and click on the relevant link on the homepage. Then they have to enter their registration number, date of birth and other details in the box provided. The RRB admit card will appear on the screen. Remember to carry the hall ticket at the exam centre

RRB Group D recruitment examination: Paper pattern

According to the analyst, the paper of RRB Group D examination varies from simple to moderate. The written examination is of 90 minutes for general category candidates and 120 minutes for eligible PWD candidates accompanied with scribe

Mathematics: 2

General Intelligence and Reasoning: 3

General Science: 2

General Awareness and Current Affairs: 20.

