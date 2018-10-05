RRB Group D 2018 LIVE UPDATES: Schedule of exam for October 22-26 out, admit card to release from October 18

RRB Group D 2018: Railways not to conduct examinations from October 17 to 21 due to festivals RRB Group D 2018: Railways not to conduct examinations from October 17 to 21 due to festivals

RRB Group D 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board has released the information regarding the exam city, date and shift of the Group D examination scheduled to be held from October 22 to 26. The board will declare the schedule of exam details from October 29 on October 18. The call letter for the examinations is scheduled to be released from October 18.

READ | Railways not to conduct examinations from October 17 to 21 due to festivals

“Considering the festivals of Durga Puja which is majorly celebrated in eastern and northeastern part of the country, and Dussehra in northern belt, the board has decided not to conduct examinations from October 17 to 21,” said CPO Northrern Railway, Angaraj Mohan, adding that “The schedule of the RRB examinations from October 22 to 26 will be released by tomorrow, and the schedule from October 29 will be released on October 18.”