RRB Group D 2018 LIVE UPDATES: Schedule of exam for October 22-26 out, admit card to release from October 18

Friday, October 05, 2018
RRB Group D 2018: “Considering the festivals of Durga Puja which is majorly celebrated in eastern and northeastern part of the country, and Dussehra in northern belt, the board has decided not to conduct examinations from October 17 to 21,” said CPO Northrern Railway, Angaraj Mohan

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 5, 2018 7:28:55 pm
RRB Group D 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board has released the information regarding the exam city, date and shift of the Group D examination scheduled to be held from October 22 to 26. The board will declare the schedule of exam details from October 29 on October 18. The call letter for the examinations is scheduled to be released from October 18.

“Considering the festivals of Durga Puja which is majorly celebrated in eastern and northeastern part of the country, and Dussehra in northern belt, the board has decided not to conduct examinations from October 17 to 21,” said CPO Northrern Railway, Angaraj Mohan, adding that “The schedule of the RRB examinations from October 22 to 26 will be released by tomorrow, and the schedule from October 29 will be released on October 18.”

19:28 (IST) 05 Oct 2018
Railways not to conduct examinations from October 17 to 21 due to festivals

19:19 (IST) 05 Oct 2018
RRB releases schedule of exams for October 22-26

The Railway Recruitment Board has released the information regarding the exam city, date and shift of the Group D examination scheduled to be held from October 22 to 26. The examinations starting from October 19 will be live on October 18, 2018.

RRB Group D 2018: The board will also conduct exams for those candidates who were unable to appear for the Group D examination due to natural calamities or other reasons. “Due to adivasi strike, several candidates from Odisha and Kolkata could not appear in the examination on September 26. There are also some incidents happened in Manipur and Kerala, the board will conduct the exams of the affected area after December 14,” said CPO, Northern Railway.

