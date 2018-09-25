RRB Group D exams in Odisha postponed due to Adivasi agitation

The candidates staged protest yesterday at Howrah station after several trains were cancelled. (Representational Image/ Express) The candidates staged protest yesterday at Howrah station after several trains were cancelled. (Representational Image/ Express)

RRB Group D exam: Due to adivasi agitation that started since yesterday in Odisha, several examinees for the Group D post was unable to reach their exam centres. Considering this situation, the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has postponed the exams scheduled on Tuesday, September 25 in the state. Speaking to the indianexpress.com, CPO Northern Railway, Angaraj Mohan said, “Taking note of the report that candidates cannot appear for the scheduled Group D examinations in centres of Odisha today, the board has decided to postpone the exams in Odisha. The new dates will be released after October 16.”

The adivasi agitation has hit the railway services in Kharagpur division of South Eastern Zone, several trains were cancelled, and various express and local trains were stuck at various stations of Kharagpur-Howrah, Kharagpur-Tatanagar, Kharagpur-Bhadrak and Kharagpur-Adra sections.

According to the Indian Express report, the candidates staged protest yesterday at Howrah station after several trains were cancelled. The train cancellation caused a huge trouble to Group D candidates who have their examinations in Bhubaneshwar. Meanwhile, State education minister Partha Chatterjee blamed the SER authorities for the trouble, saying, “Where is the RPF now? What were they doing when the blockade was put up? There is something fishy about this. We are monitoring the situation.”

The Railway Recruitment Board has also postponed the examinations in Bhopal which is scheduled to be conducted today, some local news dailies have reported that BJP workers’ conference will be held on the same date.

