RRB Group D 2018: Exam city, date information for examinations till October 26 released

RRB Railway Group D 2018 Exam Date, Center, City Details: The Railway Recruitment Board has released the exam city, date information for the Group D examinations that is scheduled to be conducted till October 26. As per the official website, “the next schedule of exam city and date information for the exam starting from October 29 will be live on October 18, 2018.”

Due to the vacations, the RRB will not conduct the examinations from October 17 to 21. The examination is scheduled to be conducted from October 22, the admit card of which will be available from October 18, four days prior to the examination.

“Due to the Durga Puja and other festivals like Dussehra, the board has decided not to conduct examinations from October 17 to 21,” said CPO Northern Railway, Angaraj Mohan, adding that “The board will not conduct the examinations during Diwali and Chatth Puja.”

To download the RRB Group D admit cards, the candidates have to visit the official website and click on the relevant link. Then they have to enter their registration number, date of birth and other details in the box provided. The RRB admit card will appear on the screen. Remember to carry the hall ticket at the exam centre.

RRB will also conduct exams for those candidates who were unable to appear for the Group D examination due to natural calamities or other reasons. “Due to adivasi strike, several candidates from Odisha and Kolkata could not appear in the examination on September 26. There are also some incidents happened in Manipur and Kerala, the board will conduct the exams of the affected area after December 14,” said CPO, Northern Railway.

