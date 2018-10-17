RRB Group D 2018: Check paper analysis of October 16 exams

RRB Group D 2018: Here is the detail paper analysis of October 16 examinations. (Image source: pixabay.com) RRB Group D 2018: Here is the detail paper analysis of October 16 examinations. (Image source: pixabay.com)

RRB Group D 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has conducted the Group D examinations on Tuesday, October 16. According to an analyst, the overall difficulty level of the paper was moderate. The RRB Group D exam has four sections i.e. Mathematics, General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Science, and General Awareness and objective type questions. Let us dig a bit deeper and understand the construct of the paper section-wise.

With RRB Group D Analysis, we will also predict a good score scenario for each section which will point out to a probable score ranging in the safe zone.

RRB Group D 2018: Paper analysis of October 16 exam

As we all know, the exam was composed of four sections i.e. Mathematics, General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Science, and General Awareness.

Subject

First

Second

Third

Mathematics

14-19 Moderate

15-19 Moderate

15-19 Moderate

General Intelligence & Reasoning

20-24 Easy to Moderate

20-24 Easy to Moderate

19-24 Easy to Moderate

General Science

16-19 Easy to Moderate

15-20 Moderate

16-19 Easy to Moderate

General Awareness on Current Affairs

15-16 Moderate

16-17 Easy to Moderate

14-17 Easy to Moderate

Good Attempt

63-69

62-70

62-69

Questions Asked in Group D Exam

These questions have been submitted by the candidates who’ve attempted the Railway Group D Examination.

1. 144/0.144=14.4/x. Find the value of x.

0.144

2. The ratio of the age of Rama and Shyam is 7:9. If the difference of their ages is 14 Years, then find the age of Ram.

49

3.(17.4)^2–(7.2)^2

250.92

4. Which Day was 25th May 1666?

Tuesday

5. Complete the series

7,14,42,168_____

840

6. Mohan is the only son of Sonu’s Mother. What is the relationship between Sonu and Mohan?

Brother and sister

7. Who is the Chief Minister of Delhi?

Arvind Kejriwal

8. What is the use of a Convex Lens?

A convex lens is used in the correction of hypermetropia.

9. In the Mendeleev’s Periodic Table, Which of the following elements doesn’t appear?

Gallium

10. If a strong acid is mixed with a weak base, then the product will be Salt+________

water

11. What is the formulae of Pressure?

F/A

12. What is the Molecular Mass of Ozone?

48 g/mol

13. Gyanpith Award 2017 was given to?

Krishna Sobti

14. Who was the Lead Actor of the movie “Sanju”?

Ranbir Kapoor

15. India got its name from which river?

Indus

16. Who won the Rapid Chess Tournament 2017?

Viswanathan Anand

17. E-pashuhaat was started by

Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare

18. Who won the Super Cup 2018?

Bengaluru

19. Who is the CEO of HDFC Bank?

Aditya Puri

20. What is the Repo rate decided by RBI?

6.50%

21. What is the Loksabha Constituency of Narendra Modi?

Varanasi

22. Chief Minister of Karnataka belongs to which Party?

Janta Dal

23. National Sports day is observed on which date?

29 August

24. Who is honored with the Padma Vibhushan Award 2017?

P.A. Sangma

25. Who is the CEO of Dell Company?

Michael S. Dell

26. Jokee Cup is related to which game?

Football

27. What is called to send a message from the Internet?

E-Mail

28. What is the Atomic Number of Iron?

26

