RRB Group D 2018: Admit card to release tonight for October 22-26 exams

RRB Group D 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board will release the admit card today midnight for the examinations scheduled to be conducted from October 22 to 26. “RRB will release the admit card for October 22 to 26 examinations today midnight, the link to download admit card will be available on all region based websites by Wednesday, October 17,” RRB official Anagaraj Mohan said.

To download the RRB Group D admit cards, the candidates have to visit the official website and click on the relevant link on the homepage. Then they have to enter their registration number, date of birth and other details in the box provided. The RRB admit card will appear on the screen. Remember to carry the hall ticket at the exam centre

Considering the festivals, the board is not conducting the examinations from October 17 to 21. “Considering the festivals of Durga Puja which is majorly celebrated in eastern and northeastern part of the country, and Dussehra in northern belt, the board has decided not to conduct examinations from October 17 to 21,” said CPO Northern Railway, Angaraj Mohan, adding that “The board will not conduct the examinations during Diwali and Chatth Puja.”

The board will also conduct exams for those candidates who were unable to appear for the Group D examination due to natural calamities or other reasons. “Due to adivasi strike, several candidates from Odisha and Kolkata could not appear in the examination on September 26. There are also some incidents happened in Manipur and Kerala, the board will conduct the exams of the affected area after December 14,” said CPO, Northern Railway.

