RRB Group C, D exams 2018: Why candidates given distant exam centres? Railways clarifies

RRB Group C, D exams 2018: Following complaints about candidates getting distant exam centres for the upcoming Group C examination 2018 that will be conducted on August 9, the Railway Recruitment Board on Wednesday clarified mentioning that “34 lakh candidates have been allocated centres within 200 km out of 47 lakh who applied for the exam.” The Railway Board also said that preference has been given to “99 per cent persons with disabilities and women candidates who got centres within 200 km.”

The RRB also cited security measures for some anomalies for few candidates who got exam centres at far-off places. “Centres equipped with security features like CCTV etc to be used, and 40 lakh candidates have been allocated centres within 500 km.”

On Tuesday, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav raised this issue and wrote a letter to the Railway Minister Piyush Goyal complaining the most of the candidates from Bihar got their exam centres far-off places.

“This would require the candidates to travel a distance of 1,000 kilometres or more for appearing in the tests beginning on August 09”, Yadav said and demanded that the tests be rescheduled keeping in view the interests of the aspirants “else we will be compelled to hit the streets and launch an agitation”, as reported by PTI.

Yadav, who is also the leader of the opposition in the state assembly, pointed out that “travelling such long distances would require candidates from poor backgrounds to spend Rs 5,000-6,000”.

Candidates also expressed their anguish on social media. Here are some of the twitter reactions

Rail ministry and Piyush goyal should have think that How students can travel such a far distance to take there first CBT exams. Although the fees are charged very high for this exam and the strict refund rules come as per IRCTC. Students are helpless in this goverment. #RRBExam — Satyam (@sksatyamsonu) July 30, 2018

#RRB @PiyushGoyalOffc @PMOIndia @ndtv @NitishKumar #RRBExam Railway exam centre’s thousand and more kilometer away from candidates home town is Totally Biased. Are you not playing with future of this nation… @IndianRailMedia — prakash kumar soni (@prakashkrsoni) August 1, 2018

