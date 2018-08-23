RRB Group C exam: Rescheduled dates announced for Kerala candidates

RRB will release Group D admit cards soon RRB will release Group D admit cards soon

RRB Group C exam: The Railway Recruitment Board has announced the rescheduled dates for the RRB Group C examination that was earlier cancelled on August 17 in Kerala taking note of the flood situation there. RRB will now conduct the examination on September 4, 2018. Around 27,000 candidates will appear in the examination from Kerala, the admit card of which will be available to download from August 31.

“The first stage CBT of candidates whose examination had been cancelled on August 9, 2018, candidates of Kerala whose examination had been postponed and eligible candidates whose scheduling has not been released yet has been fixed on September 4, 2018,” read the official release.

The board has also arranged a free travel facility for all the candidates whose examination was cancelled on August 9, 2018. “All the candidates whose examination was cancelled on August 9, 2018 can avail the facility of free travel, authority for which shall be available for download along with the exam city, date and shift intimation,” mentioned the official release.

The exams began on August 9 and the tests were then held on August 13, 14, 17, 20, and 21. The next phases are to be held on August 29, 30 and 31.

