RRB Group C exam: Railways to reschedule exams in flood-hit Kerala

The Railway Ministry will reschedule Group C exams for the posts of Assistant Loco Pilots and Technicians for candidates hailing from Kerala, who were unable to appear in the tests due to devastating floods in the state, said an official on Tuesday.

The Railway Ministry official related to the development said as and when the condition normalises in Kerala, it will announce fresh dates of the exam for candidates from Kerala. According to him, about 27,000 candidates were scheduled to appear in the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) exam in the state on August 20.

He said that while centres allotted in Kerala were shifted out of the state as rain waters wrecked havoc there, thousands set to appear for the exam were unable to do so.

The exams began on August 9 and the tests were then held on August 13, 14, 17, 20, and 21. The next phases are to be held on August 29, 30 and 31.

