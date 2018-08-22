Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 22, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

RRB Group C exam: Railways to reschedule exams in flood-hit Kerala

The Railway Ministry official related to the development said as and when the condition normalises in Kerala, it will announce fresh dates of the exam for candidates from Kerala.

By: IANS | New Delhi | Published: August 22, 2018 11:28:48 am
rrb exam, rrb admit card, rrb group d exam date, rrb group c exam Flood-hit Kerala 
Related News

The Railway Ministry will reschedule Group C exams for the posts of Assistant Loco Pilots and Technicians for candidates hailing from Kerala, who were unable to appear in the tests due to devastating floods in the state, said an official on Tuesday.

The Railway Ministry official related to the development said as and when the condition normalises in Kerala, it will announce fresh dates of the exam for candidates from Kerala. According to him, about 27,000 candidates were scheduled to appear in the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) exam in the state on August 20.

He said that while centres allotted in Kerala were shifted out of the state as rain waters wrecked havoc there, thousands set to appear for the exam were unable to do so.

The exams began on August 9 and the tests were then held on August 13, 14, 17, 20, and 21. The next phases are to be held on August 29, 30 and 31.

Must Watch

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Nokia 6.1 Plus review: A mid-end smartphone with premium looks and feel
Watch Now
Nokia 6.1 Plus review: A mid-end smartphone with premium looks and feel
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement