Wednesday, September 05, 2018
RRB Group C 2018: Over 47 lakh appeared for railway recruitment exam, says Ministry

RRB Group C exam 2018: The Railways has registered a record attendance of 76.76 per cent for the Group C posts to fill a total of 26,502 posts available with 17,673 for assistant loco pilot and 8,829 posts for technicians.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 5, 2018 2:36:24 pm
rrb, rrb group c, rrb group d admit card, rrb group d admit card 2018, railway admit card RRB Group C exam held in August. (Representational image)
RRB Group C exam: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has said that a record 76.76 per cent of aspirants have sat for the first stage of the Group C exam. In a tweet, the Railway Ministry has announced that the overall attendance is 76.76 per cent which is a record for the RRBs.

“We have successfully completed 1st stage CBT for more than 47 lakh candidates, competing for 64,037 ALP and technician posts, with record attendance of 76.76 per cent in the history of RRBs. Applicants in previous ALP/Technician exam was about 32 lakhs and attendance was 47.47 per cent,” the ministry tweeted from its official handle.

The first phase RRB Group C computer-based examination for recruitment as assistant loco-pilot and technician was held on August 9. The subsequent phases were conducted on August 10, 13, 14, 17, 20, 21, 29, 30 and 31. The exams for flood-hit Kerala were postponed for September 4.

The Indian Railways had in March released notification (CEN 01/2018 and CEN 02/2018) to fill a total of 26,502 posts available with 17,673 for assistant loco pilot and 8,829 posts for technicians. During the scrutinising of the applications, the RRB officials found out nearly 48 lakh applications received for the 26,500 posts of assistant loco pilots and technicians, 1.33 lakh were found to be ineligible for varied reasons.

The exams for RRB Group D is scheduled to held in September.

