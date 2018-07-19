RRB Group C, D recruitment 2018: Tomorrow last date to check application status

RRB Group C, D recruitment 2018: As per the notification on the official website, the last date to submit the photo is by July 20, 11:59 pm RRB Group C, D recruitment 2018: As per the notification on the official website, the last date to submit the photo is by July 20, 11:59 pm

RRB Group C, D recruitment 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) had last week activated the link to check the application status of candidates applied for the Group C, Group D posts and the last date to check application status is tomorrow, July 20. The candidates can check the application status from July 11 to July 20, 2018 till 11:59 pm, as mentioned in the official notification.

Earlier, during the scrutinising of the applications, the RRB officials found out nearly 48 lakh applications received for the 26,500 posts of assistant loco pilots and technicians, 1.33 lakh were found to be ineligible for varied reasons. The board also gives 70,000 candidates a second chance after rejecting their faulty job applications.

“We realised that among the total applications that were found ineligible, around 1.27 lakh candidates were found ineligible for invalid pictures. We decided to look at those applications again and give them a second chance. Out of the 1.27 lakh people, now, 70,000 have been asked to make the changes in the pictures and upload them again,” said RD Bajpai, Director Information and Publicity, Railway Board. As per the notification on the official website, the last date to submit the photo is by July 20, 11:59 pm.

The Indian Railways has in March released notification (CEN 01/2018 and CEN 02/2018) to fill a total of 26,502 posts available with 17,673 for assistant loco pilot and 8,829 posts for technicians.

