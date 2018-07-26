RRB Group C, D recruitment 2018: Mock test link activates, CBT on August 9

RRB Group C, D recruitment 2018: The first stage of Computer-Based Test (CBT) will be conducted from August 9 RRB Group C, D recruitment 2018: The first stage of Computer-Based Test (CBT) will be conducted from August 9

RRB Group C, D recruitment 2018: Railway Recruitment Board has activated the mock test link. The candidates can practice the mock test paper through the official website, rrbcdg.gov.in. The first stage of Computer-Based Test (CBT) will be conducted from August 9. To practice the online mock test series, the candidates have to log on through their user id and password.

Around 1.5 crore candidates applied for nearly one lakh jobs, the notification of which was released in March. Candidates can check official notification at the website, indianrailways.gov.in. The examination was initially scheduled to be conducted on the month of March and April. But as the dateline missed, the RRB is expected to conduct the examination in August.

RRB Group C, D recruitment 2018: Syllabus and paper pattern

Mathematics `

Number system, BODMAS, decimals, fractions, LCM, HCF, ratio and proportion, percentages, mensuration, time and work; time and distance, simple and compound interest, profit and loss, algebra, geometry and trigonometry, elementary statistics, square root, age calculations, calendar and clock, Pipes and cistern etc.

General Intelligence and Reasoning

Analogies, alphabetical and number series, coding and decoding, mathematical operations, relationships, syllogism, jumbling, Venn diagram, data interpretation and sufficiency, conclusions and decision making, similarities and differences, analytical reasoning, classification, directions, statement – arguments and assumptions etc.

General Science

Focus should be on physics, chemistry and life sciences of class 10.

General Awareness

Current affairs in science and technology, sports, culture, personalities, economics, politics and other subjects of importance.

Qualifying marks

The candidate needs to secure a minimum score of 42 marks in each of the test batteries to qualify. This is applicable to all candidates and no relaxation is permissible. The ALP merit list will be drawn only from the candidates qualifying in the aptitude test, with 70 per cent weightage for the marks obtained in the part A of second stage CBT and 30 per cent weightage for the marks obtained in computer based AT.

Question papers

Question papers will be provided in 15 different languages includes Hindi, English, Urdu, Bengali, Punjabi, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Assamese, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Tamil and Telugu to ensure opportunities for candidates across India.

Exam pattern

The duration of the exam will be 60 minutes. There will be a total of 75 multiple-choice questions and one-third marks will be deducted for every wrong answer.

Over two crore candidates applied fot the 90,000 posts in group C and group D and for another 9,500 openings in the Railway Protection Force. Over 50 lakh online applications have been received for assistant loco pilots and technicians jobs, said the official. There are 26,502 loco pilot and technicians posts and 62,907 Group D posts open for recruitment.

