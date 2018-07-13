RRB Group C, D recruitment 2018 exam date, pattern, syllabus, application status: All you need to know

RRB Group C, D Recruitment 2018 Exam Date: Candidates can check official notification at the website, indianrailways.gov.in RRB Group C, D Recruitment 2018 Exam Date: Candidates can check official notification at the website, indianrailways.gov.in

RRB Group C, D Recruitment 2018 exam date, pattern: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has still not announced the dates for the recruitment examination of Group C, D posts, the exams of which was initially scheduled to be conducted in April and May, 2018. Around 1.5 crore candidates applied for nearly one lakh jobs, the notification of which was released in March. Candidates can check official notification at the website, indianrailways.gov.in.

RRB Group C, D recruitment 2018: How to check application status

The RRB has on July 11 activated the application status link wherein candidates can visit the official websites of the state they applied for and check whether their application has been accepted or not. According to reports, many candidates applications got rejected as they did not comply with the proper process mentioned in the official notification. Many candidates did not upload the necessary documents like birth certificate, Class 10 admit card, or their marksheets. The candidates can check the status through the website — indianrailways.gov.in.

RRB Group C, D recruitment 2018: Exam dates and admit card

The examination was scheduled to be conducted on the month of March and April. But as the dateline missed, the RRB is expected to conduct the examination in August, and the admit card may get released in the last week of July. However, till now there is no official confirmation, the candidates are advised to keep a tab on the official website, indianrailways.gov.in.

Over two crore candidates applied fot the 90,000 posts in group C and group D and for another 9,500 openings in the Railway Protection Force. Over 50 lakh online applications have been received for assistant loco pilots and technicians jobs, said the official. There are 26,502 loco pilot and technicians posts and 62,907 Group D posts open for recruitment. “Till date, over 2 crore candidates have applied for the posts and the number will rise further as five more days remain before the deadline comes to an end,” said a Railway Ministry official.

RRB Group C, D recruitment 2018: Syllabus and paper pattern

Mathematics

Number system, BODMAS, decimals, fractions, LCM, HCF, ratio and proportion, percentages, mensuration, time and work; time and distance, simple and compound interest, profit and loss, algebra, geometry and trigonometry, elementary statistics, square root, age calculations, calendar and clock, Pipes and cistern etc.

General Intelligence and Reasoning

Analogies, alphabetical and number series, coding and decoding, mathematical operations, relationships, syllogism, jumbling, venn diagram, data interpretation and sufficiency, conclusions and decision making, similarities and differences, analytical reasoning, classification, directions, statement – arguments and assumptions etc.

General Science

Focus should be on physics, chemistry and life sciences of class 10.

General Awareness

Current affairs in science and technology, sports, culture, personalities, economics, politics and other subjects of importance.

Qualifying marks

The candidate needs to secure a minimum score of 42 marks in each of the test batteries to qualify. This is applicable to all candidates and no relaxation is permissible. The ALP merit list will be drawn only from the candidates qualifying in the aptitude test, with 70 per cent weightage for the marks obtained in the part A of second stage CBT and 30 per cent weightage for the marks obtained in computer based AT.

Question papers

Question papers will be provided in 15 different languages includes Hindi, English, Urdu, Bengali, Punjabi, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Assamese, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Tamil and Telugu to ensure opportunities for candidates across India.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2018, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd