RRB Group C, D exam date 2018: Check application status at indianrailways.gov.in

RRB Group C, D exam date 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has activated the link to check the application status of candidates applied for the Group C ALP & technicians posts at indianrailways.gov.in. The Indian Railways has in March released notification (CEN 01/2018 and CEN 02/2018) to fill a total of 26,502 posts available with 17,673 for assistant loco pilot and 8,829 posts for technicians. The link shall be live from today that is, July 11 to July 20, 2018 till 11:59 pm.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) was expected to conduct the exam during April and May, 2018, however, as about 1.5 crore candidates applied for nearly one lakh jobs, the board took time to check each application. The last date for submission of applications was also extended so that those who missed getting themselves registered can get another chance to do so.

RRB Group C, D exam date 2018: Selection procedure

For Group C, The selection will be done on the basis of a Computer Based Test (CBT). The qualified ones will then have to undergo Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Question papers will be provided in 15 different languages includes Hindi, English, Urdu, Bengali, Punjabi, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Assamese, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Tamil and Telugu to ensure opportunities for candidates across India. Those who have opted for ALP and qualified in the second stage CBT will have to undergo computer based aptitude test (AT).

For Group D, the selection will be done on the basis of a Computer Based Test (CBT). The qualified ones will then have to undergo Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

