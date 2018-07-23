RRB Group C ALP & Technician recruitment: Exam date and admit card details

RRB recruitment 2018: The RRB recruitment examinations will be conducted on August 9 RRB recruitment 2018: The RRB recruitment examinations will be conducted on August 9

RRB recruitment 2018: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will conduct the first set of computer-based tests for the recruitment of 26,502 vacancies of assistant loco pilots and technicians in Indian Railways on August 9. As per the official notification, the admit cards will be released four days prior to the online examination.

The online window for the mock test will be opened for the candidates on July 26. The date and session of the candidate, the place of exams will be allocated on the same day.

“Candidates can log in with their credentials on the above-mentioned dates through the link to be provided on the official websites of RRBs for knowing their exam city, date and session and downloading travel authority (for SC/ST candidates only) and E-call letter,” the notice from the Railways said.

RRB recruitment 2018: Examination schedule

Duration of CBT: 60 minutes (80 minutes for eligible PWD candidates accompanied with scribe)

Number of questions: 75

Types of questions: Multiple choice questions (MCQ)

Negative marking: 1/3rd for every incorrect answer.

“We would like to appeal to all candidates to refer to the official websites of Railway Recruitment Boards for all relevant information and not fall prey to the messages circulated on social media,” said a Railways spokesperson. “Beware of touts and job racketeers as we recruit only on merit and the names of all shortlisted candidates will be published on the official websites of RRBs,” the spokesperson said.

