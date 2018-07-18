RRB Group C, D exam 2018: Modify your invalid photo on application

RRB recruitment 2018: Check your application status and in case of query, mail it to the concern regional RRB website RRB recruitment 2018: Check your application status and in case of query, mail it to the concern regional RRB website

RRB Group C, D exam 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has last week activated the link to check the application status of candidates applied for the Group C ALP and technicians and Group D posts at indianrailways.gov.in. However, some candidates have found that their applications carry invalid photos, and therefore the Railways has given them another chance to modify it.

As per a note published on the official website of each region, the candidates have to “either login to the application status link on the website of RRBs or through the link available in the email sent to them and upload a proper size photograph.”

The last date to submit the photo is by July 20, 11:59 pm.

Moreover, for candidates who have sent queries for Level-1 posts (CEN 02/2018), regarding invalid photographs are under examination. Revised status for CEN 02/2018 shall be uploaded shortly on the official website of RRBs

The Indian Railways has in March released notification (CEN 01/2018 and CEN 02/2018) to fill a total of 26,502 posts available with 17,673 for assistant loco pilot and 8,829 posts for technicians. The link shall be live from today that is, July 11 to July 20, 2018 till 11:59 pm.

