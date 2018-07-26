RRB Group C, D Exam 2018 Live: Latest update on exam pattern, mock test, admit card

RRB Group C, D Exam 2018 Live Update: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the section-wise marks of various parts of the syllabus for the first stage computer-based test (CBT). The exam will be one hour long, however, it will be 80 minutes for eligible PWD candidates who are accompanied with a scribe. A total of 75 questions will be asked.
RRB Group C, D exam 2018: Section-wise details
Mathematics: 20 questions
General Intelligence and Reasoning: 25 questions
General Science: 20 questions
General awareness and Current Affairs: 10 questions
The Chairperson of the Railway Recruitment Board has also mentioned that the section wise distribution given above is only indicative and there may be some variations in the actual question papers.
The first set of computer-based tests for the 26,502 vacancies of assistant loco pilots and technicians in Indian Railways will be held on August 9, in part of what is being touted as the world’s largest recruitment drive. Around 47.56 lakh candidates have applied for the jobs.
The duration of the CBT exam will be 60 minutes. There will be a total of 75 multiple-choice questions and one-third marks will be deducted for every wrong answer.
The Indian Railways has in March released notification (CEN 01/2018 and CEN 02/2018) to fill a total of 26,502 posts available with 17,673 for assistant loco pilot and 8,829 posts for technicians.
During the scrutinising of the applications, the RRB officials found out nearly 48 lakh applications received for the 26,500 posts of assistant loco pilots and technicians, 1.33 lakh were found to be ineligible for varied reasons. The board also gives 70,000 candidates a second chance to make corrections after rejecting their faulty job applications.
During the scrutinising of the applications, the RRB officials found out nearly 48 lakh applications received for the 26,500 posts of assistant loco pilots and technicians, 1.33 lakh were found to be ineligible for varied reasons. The board also gives 70,000 candidates a second chance to make corrections after rejecting their faulty job applications.
The online window for the mock test for the computer-based test will be opened for the candidates on July 26. The date and session of each candidate, the place of exams will be allocated on the same day.
The Railway spokesperson had also said that the candidates should refer to the official websites of Railway Recruitment Boards for all relevant information and not fall prey to the messages circulated on social media. They need to be beware of touts and job racketeers as the Railways recruit only on merit and the names of all shortlisted candidates will be published on the official websites of RRBs.
In a note published on the official website, the candidates who have applied for ALP & Technicians posts can check their city and date intimation and SC/ST travel pass. This link will be live from 11.30 pm on July 26, 2018.