Thursday, July 26, 2018
A father's plea: Please help me give my son the future he deserves
  RRB Group C, D Exam 2018 Live: Latest update on exam pattern, mock test, admit card
RRB Group C, D Exam 2018 Live: Latest update on exam pattern, mock test, admit card

RRB Group C, D Admit Card, Exam 2018 Date Live Update: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has the released the section-wise marks of various parts of the syllabus for the first stage CBT and has released the mock test link at indianrailways.gov.in

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 26, 2018 11:54:31 am
rrb, rrb group c, rrb group d, rrb group c admit card RRB Group C, D Exam 2018: Over 2 crore candidates applied for the exam

RRB Group C, D Exam 2018 Live Update: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the section-wise marks of various parts of the syllabus for the first stage computer-based test (CBT). The exam will be one hour long, however, it will be 80 minutes for eligible PWD candidates who are accompanied with a scribe. A total of 75 questions will be asked.

RRB Group C, D exam 2018: Section-wise details

Mathematics: 20 questions
General Intelligence and Reasoning: 25 questions
General Science: 20 questions
General awareness and Current Affairs: 10 questions

The Chairperson of the Railway Recruitment Board has also mentioned that the section wise distribution given above is only indicative and there may be some variations in the actual question papers.

RRB Group C, D Exam 2018 Live Update: Check exam dates, admit card, exam pattern details here

11:53 (IST) 26 Jul 2018
RRB Group C exam date

The first set of computer-based tests for the 26,502 vacancies of assistant loco pilots and technicians in Indian Railways will be held on August 9, in part of what is being touted as the world’s largest recruitment drive. Around 47.56 lakh candidates have applied for the jobs.

11:45 (IST) 26 Jul 2018
RRB Group C, D Exam 2018: Exam

The duration of the CBT exam will be 60 minutes. There will be a total of 75 multiple-choice questions and one-third marks will be deducted for every wrong answer.

11:42 (IST) 26 Jul 2018
RRB exams for over 1 lakh posts

The Indian Railways has in March released notification (CEN 01/2018 and CEN 02/2018) to fill a total of 26,502 posts available with 17,673 for assistant loco pilot and 8,829 posts for technicians.

11:17 (IST) 26 Jul 2018
RRB Group C, D Exam 2018: Application status

During the scrutinising of the applications, the RRB officials found out nearly 48 lakh applications received for the 26,500 posts of assistant loco pilots and technicians, 1.33 lakh were found to be ineligible for varied reasons. The board also gives 70,000 candidates a second chance to make corrections after rejecting their faulty job applications.

11:17 (IST) 26 Jul 2018
RRB Group C, D Exam 2018: Application status

During the scrutinising of the applications, the RRB officials found out nearly 48 lakh applications received for the 26,500 posts of assistant loco pilots and technicians, 1.33 lakh were found to be ineligible for varied reasons. The board also gives 70,000 candidates a second chance to make corrections after rejecting their faulty job applications.

10:52 (IST) 26 Jul 2018
RRB Group C, D Exam 2018: Practice mock tests

The online window for the mock test for the computer-based test will be opened for the candidates on July 26. The date and session of each candidate, the place of exams will be allocated on the same day.

10:50 (IST) 26 Jul 2018
RRB recruitment: Beware of touts

The Railway spokesperson had also said that the candidates should refer to the official websites of Railway Recruitment Boards for all relevant information and not fall prey to the messages circulated on social media. They need to be beware of touts and job racketeers as the Railways recruit only on merit and the names of all shortlisted candidates will be published on the official websites of RRBs.

10:46 (IST) 26 Jul 2018
RRB Group C, D Exam 2018: Travel pass for SC/ST aspirants

In a note published on the official website, the candidates who have applied for ALP & Technicians posts can check their city and date intimation and SC/ST travel pass. This link will be live from 11.30 pm on July 26, 2018.

RRB, RRB exam date, rrb admit card RRB Group C, D exam 2018: Practice mock tests, link activated by RRB

Over two crore candidates applied for the 90,000 posts in group C and group D posts and for another 9,500 openings in the Railway Protection Force. Over 50 lakh online applications were received for assistant loco pilots and technicians jobs. The Railway Recruitment Board has this year released vacancies for 26,502 loco pilot and technicians posts and 62,907 Group D posts open for recruitment.

