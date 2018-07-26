RRB Group C, D Exam 2018 Live: Latest update on exam pattern, mock test, admit card

RRB Group C, D Exam 2018: Over 2 crore candidates applied for the exam RRB Group C, D Exam 2018: Over 2 crore candidates applied for the exam

RRB Group C, D Exam 2018 Live Update: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the section-wise marks of various parts of the syllabus for the first stage computer-based test (CBT). The exam will be one hour long, however, it will be 80 minutes for eligible PWD candidates who are accompanied with a scribe. A total of 75 questions will be asked.

RRB Group C, D exam 2018: Section-wise details

Mathematics: 20 questions

General Intelligence and Reasoning: 25 questions

General Science: 20 questions

General awareness and Current Affairs: 10 questions

The Chairperson of the Railway Recruitment Board has also mentioned that the section wise distribution given above is only indicative and there may be some variations in the actual question papers.