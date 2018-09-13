RRB Group C answer keys to release tomorrow at indianrailways.gov.in

RRB Group C answer keys: The candidates can send their query from September 14 onwards RRB Group C answer keys: The candidates can send their query from September 14 onwards

RRB Group C answer keys: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the answer keys for RRB Group C recruitment exam that was held last month on September 14, that is, tomorrow. The answer keys will be available from 9 am till September 18 on the official website – indianrailways.gov.in.

The first phase RRB Group C computer-based examination for recruitment as assistant loco-pilot and technician was held on August 9. The subsequent phases were conducted on August 10, 13, 14, 17, 20, 21, 29, 30 and 31. The exams for flood-hit Kerala were postponed for September 4.

A record total of 76.76 per cent attendance was registered for the Group C exam. “We have successfully completed 1st stage CBT for more than 47 lakh candidates, competing for 64,037 ALP and technician posts, with record attendance of 76.76 per cent in the history of RRBs. Applicants in previous ALP/Technician exam was about 32 lakhs and attendance was 47.47 per cent,” the ministry tweeted from its official handle.

Around 1.5 crore candidates applied for nearly one lakh jobs, the notification of which was released in March. The examination was initially scheduled to be conducted on the month of March and April.

