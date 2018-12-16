RRB Group C, ALP Technician revised results 2018: Three days left for results of ‘largest recruitment examination’, websites to check

RRB Group C, ALP Technician revised results 2018: The results of Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Group C, AlP Technician revised examinations will be available on all the official regional websites from December 19 midnight. Earlier, speaking to indianexpress.com, RRB official Angaraj Mohan said, “The revised results of RRB ALP Technician exams will be live on all the regional based official websites from midnight of December 19.”

The board has decided to release the revised results following the objections raised by some candidates after the publication of RRB first stage Computer Based Test (CBT) results on November 2.

RRB Group D exams 2018: List of official websites to check results

RRB Guwahati (http://www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)

RRB Jammu (http://www.rrbjammu.nic.in)

RRB Kolkata (http://www.rrbkolkata.gov.in)

RRB Malda (http://www.rrbmalda.gov.in)

RRB Mumbai (http://www.rrbmumbai.gov.in)

RRB Muzaffarpur (http://www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in)

RRB Patna (http://www.rrbpatna.gov.in)

RRB Ranchi (rrbranchi.gov.in)

RRB Secunderabad (rrbsecunderabad.nic.in)

RRB Ahmedabad (http://www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in)

RRB Ajmer (rrbajmer.gov.in)

RRB Allahabad (rrbald.gov.in)

RRB Bangalore (rrbbnc.gov.in)

RRB Bhopal (http://www.rrbbpl.nic.in)

RRB Bhubaneshwar (http://www.rrbbbs.gov.in)

RRB Bilaspur (http://www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in)

RRB Chandigarh (http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in)

RRB Chennai (http://www.rrbchennai.gov.in)

RRB Gorakhpur (http://www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)

RRB Siliguri (http://www.rrbsiliguri.org)

RRB Thiruvananthapuram (rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in)

The candidates who will clear the first stage of the Computer Based Test (CBT) examination will appear for the second stage scheduled on January 21, 22 and 23, 2019, as per the official notification.

Part A: The exam duration is 90 minutes (120 minutes for eligible PWD candidates accompanied with scribe) and there will be 100 questions. Candidates will be given negative marking for incorrect answers. For every wrong answer, one-third mark will be deducted.

Part B: The exam duration is 60 minutes with 80 minutes for eligible PWD candidates accompanied with a scribe. A total of 75 questions will be asked. For every incorrect answer, one-third mark will be deducted.

