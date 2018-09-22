RRB Group C ALP, technician recruitment 2018: ‘Help Desk’ link activates, how to check

RRB Group C ALP, technician recruitment 2018: The ‘Help Desk’ link for the RRB group C ALP, technician posts has been activated RRB Group C ALP, technician recruitment 2018: The ‘Help Desk’ link for the RRB group C ALP, technician posts has been activated

RRB Group C ALP, technician recruitment 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has activated the ‘Help Desk’ link for the group C ALP, technician posts. Earlier on Saturday, the as activated the link for the online selection of exam trade and bank account details for the refund for candidates appeared in first stage CBT for the posts of ALP and technicians. The online window will be available to apply till October 1, 2018.

RRB Group C ALP, technician recruitment 2018: How to check

Step 1: Visit the region based websites mentioned below

Step 2: Click on the help disk link

Step 3: In the new window, log in with your registered email id and password

Step 4: ‘Options to assist’ to candidates will appear on screen

Step 5: Enter relevant query to squash your confusion.

RRB Group D exams 2018: List of official websites to check

RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)

RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in)

RRB Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in)

RRB Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in)

RRB Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in)

RRB Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in)

RRB Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in)

RRB Ranchi (rrbranchi.gov.in)

RRB Secunderabad (rrbsecunderabad.nic.in)

RRB Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in)

RRB Ajmer (rrbajmer.gov.in)

RRB Allahabad (rrbald.gov.in)

RRB Bangalore (rrbbnc.gov.in)

RRB Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in)

RRB Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in)

RRB Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in)

RRB Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in)

RRB Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in)

RRB Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)

RRB Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org)

RRB Thiruvananthapuram (rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in)

Pay scale

The selected candidates will be in the pay scale of Rs 19,900 (Level 2 of 7th CPC pay matrix) plus other allowances as admissible.

Qualifying marks

The candidate needs to secure a minimum score of 42 marks in each of the tests to qualify. This is applicable to all candidates and no relaxation will be granted. The ALP merit list will be drawn only from the candidates qualifying in the aptitude test, with 70 per cent weightage for the marks obtained in the part A of second stage CBT and 30 per cent weightage for the marks obtained in computer based AT.

