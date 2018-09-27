RRB Group C ALP, technician: Here are answers of your queries

RRB Group C 2018: The online window will be open till October 1, 2018. RRB Group C 2018: The online window will be open till October 1, 2018.

RRB Group C 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has activated the help desk link for the group C ALP, technician posts. The online window will be open till October 1, 2018. From the day of its commencement, the candidates have raised various queries, the RRB websites have now listed some queries and provided answers on it.

1. What is the opening/ closing date and time for selection of RRB, post preference, exam trade and confirmation/ modification?

The online portal has been opened on September 22 at 11 am. The candidates who want to change the exam trade or want to change his job position can apply through the official websites till October 1, 2018.

2. Where can I see the vacancy details of RRBs?

Go to the official page of the RRB and click on the ‘vacancy details’ button on the top right hand corner. Two buttons ‘Summary of Vacancy in all RRBs’ and ‘RRB wise detailed Vacancy’ are displayed. Click on ‘Summary of Vacancy in all RRBs’ button to view RRB wise, railway-wise summary of vacancies. Click on ‘RRB wise detailed Vacancy’ button and select the RRB for viewing the vacancies of that particular RRB. Also, RRB wise vacancy details are available as Annexure B in the notice dated September 20, 2018 published on the official websites of RRBs.

3. What should I do if I have lost or forgotten my registration number?

Go to the login page and click on the ‘Forgot Registration Id’ on top right hand corner and follow the instructions.

4. Can I change the selected RRB?

No, you can’t. Once submitted, candidates cannot change the RRB. Candidates should decide the RRB consciously, firmly and correctly before submitting.

5. How many priority numbers should I fill?

Candidates can fill in as many priority numbers as the posts they are eligible for. Candidate can fill the priority numbers depending on their preference, but without skipping any numbers in between their first and last preference.

6. Can I change the priority numbers?

Before clicking the ‘Confirm’ button, for the post preference details, candidates can edit their given priorities by clicking on the ‘Edit’ button. Once confirmed, candidates cannot change the priority numbers.

7. For how many posts will I be considered?

Candidates will be considered for the eligible posts for which they have given priority numbers. If candidates do not give priority numbers for some eligible posts, they will not be considered for them even though they are eligible for the same.

8. In which trade should I attend the Part-B of second stage CBT?

As per the qualifications given by the candidates in the online application, relevant trades are displayed in the drop down list under ‘Exam Trade Details’. Candidates need to choose any ONE of these trades as their exam trade for Part-B of 2nd stage CBT. For candidates having only ITI qualification, the exam trade will be their ITI trade given in the application.

9. Can I change the exam trade after choosing the exam trade from the drop down?

Candidates can change the exam trade before clicking on the ‘confirm’ button. Candidates can edit the selected exam trade by clicking on the ‘edit’ button. Once confirmed, they cannot change the exam trade.

10. I have the qualification of only ITI/NAC, what is my exam trade?

For candidates with only ITI/NAC qualification, the exam trade shall be their ITI/NAC trade given in the application and cannot be changed.

11. How should I change the bank account number for the refund of exam fees applicable?

Candidates should click on the ‘modify’ button under Bank Details. OTP will be sent to their registered mobile number, which has to be entered in the space provided and click on ‘Validate OTP’. Thereafter, new bank account details can be furnished.

12. What should I do to retain the bank details as given in the online application?

The bank details as given by the candidates in their online application is displayed. Candidates need to check and click on the ‘confirm’ button.

