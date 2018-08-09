RRB Group C ALP, technician exams today: Five things you need to know

RRB Group C ALP, technician exams 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board has decided to increase the number of vacancies advertised for ALP and Technicians (CEN 01/2018) from 26,502 to 60,000 RRB Group C ALP, technician exams 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board has decided to increase the number of vacancies advertised for ALP and Technicians (CEN 01/2018) from 26,502 to 60,000

RRB Group C ALP, technician exams 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board is holding examinations to the posts of Group C ALP, technician. The exam will be one hour long, however, eligible PWD candidates who are accompanied by a scribe will get 80 minutes. Candidates have to answer a total of 75 questions. The selected candidates will be offered a remuneration of Rs 19,900 (Level 2 of 7th CPC pay matrix) plus other allowances.

RRB Group C ALP, technician exams: Five things you need to know

Vacant posts increased from 26,502 to 60,000

The recruitment examination is being conducted today to fill up the vacant posts of around 60,000. The examinations will be conducted for over 20 days, from August 9 to 31. A total of 26,502 vacancies were notified by the government initially, the number was revised last week to take the total to around 60,000.

Pay scale

The selected candidates will be in the pay scale of Rs 19,900 (Level 2 of 7th CPC pay matrix) plus other allowances as admissible.

READ | RRB ALP Technician exam today, 47.5 lakh to take test

Selection procedure

The selection shall be done through 4 stages which will be common for ALP and Technician.

— First stage: CBT

— Second stage: CBT

— Computer-based aptitude test

— Document verification

Those who have opted for ALP and qualified in the second stage of CBT will have to undergo a computer-based aptitude test (AT). Incorrect answers will attract negative marks in the first and second stage of CBT. One-third of the marks allotted for each question shall be deducted for each wrong answer. There shall be no negative marking for the Aptitude Test.

Question papers

Question papers will be provided in 15 different languages includes Hindi, English, Urdu, Bengali, Punjabi, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Assamese, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Tamil and Telugu to ensure opportunities for candidates across India.

Qualifying marks

The candidate needs to secure a minimum score of 42 marks in each of the tests to qualify. This is applicable to all candidates and no relaxation will be granted. The ALP merit list will be drawn only from the candidates qualifying in the aptitude test, with 70 per cent weightage for the marks obtained in the part A of second stage CBT and 30 per cent weightage for the marks obtained in computer based AT.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd