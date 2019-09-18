RRB Group C ALP Technician exam 2019: Final document verification process dates released

RRB Group C ALP Technician exam 2019: The final document verification process dates for the RRB group C, ALP recruitment process has been released. The document verification for the absentee candidates for the Allahabad region is scheduled to be conducted from September 24 to 26, 2019. According to the notification, the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will not issue a desperate call letter for the document verification process.

“No separate E-Call Letter will be issued to the candidates who are given second chance to appear for DV and candidates are advised to bring the original E-Call Letter issued for the earlier DV alongwith all the original documents mentioned in the E-Call Letter according to CEN-01/2018 and 02 sets of photocopy of the documents. An SMS and E-mail only will be sent to the absentee candidates on their registered Mobile number and E-mail address,” the RRB notification mentioned.

Earlier, the document verification process was conducted for a period of 69 days starting from June 23, 2019. “The list of 10629 candidates provisionally shortlisted for Documents Verification (DV) was published on the website of Railway Recruitment Board, Allahabad on 11.06.2019. The DV and Medical Examination (ME) of the candidates for the post of ALP & Technicians of CEN01/2018 was held from 23.06.2019 to 14.09.2019 (69 days) at Shambhunath Institute of Engineering & Technology (SIET), Education Block, Jhalwa, Prayag Raj (Allahabad),” read the official notification.

“For those candidates who were absent for the above DV, it has now been decided to give a second and final opportunity for DV to the candidates remaining absent on scheduled date due to valid reasons beyond the control of the candidates e.g. University/Govt. Examination, Personal Sickness etc,” mentioned the official notification.

The qualified candidates will be appointed for 64,371 posts with 27,795 for the posts of Assistant Loco Pilot and 36,576 technician posts. The selected candidates will get a remuneration of Rs 19,100 per month.

