RRB Group C ALP, Technician exam 2018: Objection tracker to release today at indianrailways.gov.in

RRB Group C ALP, Technician exam 2018: A total of 64,037 ALP and technician posts will be filled RRB Group C ALP, Technician exam 2018: A total of 64,037 ALP and technician posts will be filled

RRB Group C ALP, Technician exam 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the objection tracker for first stage Computer Based Test (CBT) for the post of ALP and Technicians on Sept 21, 2018 at 11 am. The link will be live till September 25, 2018 (11:55 am). The objection tracker will be available on the official website – indianrailways.gov.in or candidates can go directly to the regional website.

The answer keys for RRB Group C recruitment exam was released last week.

All those candidates who have raised objections for ALP, Technician recruitment exam can track their objections. A record total of 76.76 per cent attendance was registered for the Group C exam. “We have successfully completed 1st stage CBT for more than 47 lakh candidates, competing for 64,037 ALP and technician posts, with a record attendance of 76.76 per cent in the history of RRBs. Applicants in previous ALP/Technician exam was about 32 lakhs and attendance was 47.47 per cent,” the ministry tweeted from its official handle.

The first phase RRB Group C computer-based examination for recruitment as assistant loco-pilot and technician was held on August 9. The subsequent phases were conducted on August 10, 13, 14, 17, 20, 21, 29, 30 and 31. The exams for flood-hit Kerala were postponed for September 4.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2018, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd