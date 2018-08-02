RRB Group C ALP, Technician (CEN 01/2018) posts to increase from 26,502 to 60,000

RRB recruitment 2018: Exam to begin from August 9 RRB recruitment 2018: Exam to begin from August 9

RRB recruitment 2018: The Indian Railways is planning to increase Group C posts for Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) and technicians from 26,502 vacancies to 60,000. Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) had in March this year, released two notifications for recruitment of over one lakh jobs for Group C and Group D posts. The detailed notification is expected to release soon by the RRB.

In a note, the RRB has said that post wise details of enhanced vacancies will be advised on the official websites of RRBs in due course. The first set of computer-based tests for the recruitment of 26,502 vacancies of assistant loco pilots and technicians in the Indian Railways is scheduled to held on August 9. As per the official notification, the admit cards will be released four days prior to the online examination.

RRB recruitment 2018: Examination schedule

Duration of CBT: 60 minutes (80 minutes for eligible PWD candidates accompanied with scribe)

Number of questions: 75

Types of questions: Multiple choice questions (MCQ)

Negative marking: 1/3rd for every incorrect answer.

For Group C posts, about 47 lakh candidates have applied. Through a diagram, the Indian Railways has informed that 34 lakh aspirants have been allocated centres within 200 km of which 99 per cent are persons with disabilities and women candidates allocated centres within 200 km.

