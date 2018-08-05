RRB Group C ALP, Technician Admit Card 2018 Live Update: How to download Group C Exam hall tickets online

RRB Group C ALP, Technician Admit Card 2018 Live: All the candidates who will appear for the exams can download the admit card through the official websites, indianrailways.gov.in, rrbald.gov.in RRB Group C ALP, Technician Admit Card 2018 Live: All the candidates who will appear for the exams can download the admit card through the official websites, indianrailways.gov.in, rrbald.gov.in

RRB Group C ALP, Technician Admit Card 2018 Live Update: The admit card for the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) examination will be released on Sunday, August 5, 2018. All the candidates who will appear for the exams can download the admit card through the official websites, indianrailways.gov.in, rrbald.gov.in. The examinations will be conducted on August 9 for the recruitment to the posts of Group C, D.

The duration of the exam will be 60 minutes and will be conducted in 15 languages. There will be a total of 75 multiple-choice questions and one-third marks will be deducted for every wrong answer.Around 1.5 crore candidates applied for nearly one lakh jobs, the notification of which was released in March. The examination was initially scheduled to be conducted on the month of March and April.