RRB Group C ALP, Technician Admit Card 2018 Live Update: How to download Group C Exam hall tickets online

RRB Group C ALP, Technician Admit Card 2018 Live Update: The admit card for the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) examination will be released on Sunday, August 5, 2018. All the candidates who will appear for the exams can download the admit card through the official websites, indianrailways.gov.in, rrbald.gov.in. The examinations will be conducted on August 9 for the recruitment to the posts of Group C, D.
The duration of the exam will be 60 minutes and will be conducted in 15 languages. There will be a total of 75 multiple-choice questions and one-third marks will be deducted for every wrong answer.Around 1.5 crore candidates applied for nearly one lakh jobs, the notification of which was released in March. The examination was initially scheduled to be conducted on the month of March and April.
Objective type questions on Mathematics, General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Science, General Awareness on current affairs will be asked. The exam duration is 90 minutes. Note that there will be negative marking for incorrect answers in the CBT. 1/3 of the marks allotted for each question will be deducted for each wrong answer.
The selection process of the RRB group ‘D‘ recruitment comprises of the following three stages:
Computer Based Test (CBT): This would be an online test of 90 minutes and will have 100 multiple choice questions.
Physical Efficiency Test (PET): In this, a candidate’s physical capabilities will be tested by means of some tasks. These would be different for men and women.
Step 1: Visit the official website, indianrailways.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the Admit Card link
Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number
Step 4: Admit Card will be appeared on the screen
Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.
The examinations will be conducted in 15 languages on August 9 for the recruitment to the posts of Group C, D. The duration of the exam will be 60 minutes and it will comprise of 75 multiple-choice questions
All the candidates who will appear for the exams can download the admit card through the official websites, indianrailways.gov.in, rrbald.gov.in. The examinations will be conducted on August 9.