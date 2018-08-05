Follow Us:
Sunday, August 05, 2018
Artificial intelligence and its impact on insurance industry Sponsored

Artificial intelligence and its impact on insurance industry
  • RRB Group C ALP, Technician Admit Card 2018 Live Update: How to download Group C Exam hall tickets online
Live now

RRB Group C ALP, Technician Admit Card 2018 Live Update: How to download Group C Exam hall tickets online

RRB Group C ALP, Technician Admit Card 2018 Live: All the candidates who will appear for the exams can download the admit card through the official websites, indianrailways.gov.in, rrbald.gov.in. The examinations will be conducted on August 9

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 5, 2018 9:31:29 am
rrb, rrb alp, rrb alp admit card, rrb group c, rrb admit card, rrb admit card 2018, rrb alp admit card 2018 RRB Group C ALP, Technician Admit Card 2018 Live: All the candidates who will appear for the exams can download the admit card through the official websites, indianrailways.gov.in, rrbald.gov.in

RRB Group C ALP, Technician Admit Card 2018 Live Update: The admit card for the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) examination will be released on Sunday, August 5, 2018. All the candidates who will appear for the exams can download the admit card through the official websites, indianrailways.gov.in, rrbald.gov.in. The examinations will be conducted on August 9 for the recruitment to the posts of Group C, D.

The duration of the exam will be 60 minutes and will be conducted in 15 languages. There will be a total of 75 multiple-choice questions and one-third marks will be deducted for every wrong answer.Around 1.5 crore candidates applied for nearly one lakh jobs, the notification of which was released in March. The examination was initially scheduled to be conducted on the month of March and April.

Live Blog

RRB Group C ALP, Technician Admit Card 2018 LIVE: Websites to download call letter

09:31 (IST) 05 Aug 2018
Railways RRB Group ‘D’ : Exam pattern

Objective type questions on Mathematics, General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Science, General Awareness on current affairs will be asked. The exam duration is 90 minutes. Note that there will be negative marking for incorrect answers in the CBT. 1/3 of the marks allotted for each question will be deducted for each wrong answer.

09:28 (IST) 05 Aug 2018
RRB Recruitment 2018 Group D: Selection procedure

The selection process of the RRB group ‘D‘ recruitment comprises of the following three stages:

Computer Based Test (CBT): This would be an online test of 90 minutes and will have 100 multiple choice questions.

Physical Efficiency Test (PET): In this, a candidate’s physical capabilities will be tested by means of some tasks. These would be different for men and women.

09:11 (IST) 05 Aug 2018
RRB Group C, D admit card 2018: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, indianrailways.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the Admit Card link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Admit Card will be appeared on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

09:02 (IST) 05 Aug 2018
RRB Group C ALP, Technician Admit Card 2018 LIVE: Exams to be conducted in 15 languages

The examinations will be conducted in 15 languages on August 9 for the recruitment to the posts of Group C, D. The duration of the exam will be 60 minutes and it will comprise of 75 multiple-choice questions

08:57 (IST) 05 Aug 2018
RRB Group C ALP, Technician Admit Card 2018 Live: Websites to download admit card

All the candidates who will appear for the exams can download the admit card through the official websites, indianrailways.gov.in, rrbald.gov.in. The examinations will be conducted on August 9. 

rrb, rrb alp, rrb alp admit card, rrb group c, rrb admit card, rrb admit card 2018, rrb alp admit card 2018 RRB Group C ALP, Technician Admit Card 2018 Live: All the candidates who will appear for the exams can download the admit card through the official websites, indianrailways.gov.in, rrbald.gov.in

RRB Group C ALP, Technician Admit Card 2018 Live Update: Over two crore candidates applied for the 90,000 posts in group C and group D and for another 9,500 openings in the Railway Protection Force. Over 50 lakh online applications have been received for assistant loco pilots and technicians jobs, said the official. There are 26,502 loco pilot and technicians posts and 62,907 Group D posts open for recruitment.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd