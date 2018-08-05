RRB Group C ALP, technician admit card 2018: List of websites to download Railway exam call letter

RRB Group C, D recruitment examinations 2018: The examinations will be conducted on August 9 for the recruitment to the posts of Group C, D RRB Group C, D recruitment examinations 2018: The examinations will be conducted on August 9 for the recruitment to the posts of Group C, D

RRB Group C, D recruitment examinations 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) admit card will be released on Sunday, August 5, 2018. All the candidates who will appear for the exams can download the admit card through the official website, indianrailways.gov.in. The examinations will be conducted on August 9 for the recruitment to the posts of Group C, D.

Around 1.5 crore candidates applied for nearly one lakh jobs, the notification of which was released in March. The examination was initially scheduled to be conducted on the month of March and April.

RRB Group C, D admit card 2018: Websites to download admit card

The admit card for the RRB Group C, D examinations will be released today. The candidates can download the admit card through the websites, indianrailways.gov.in, rrbald.gov.in.

RRB Group C, D admit card 2018: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, indianrailways.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the Admit Card link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Admit Card will be appeared on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

RRB Group C, D recruitment 2018: Qualifying marks

The candidate needs to secure a minimum score of 42 marks in each of the test batteries to qualify. This is applicable to all candidates and no relaxation is permissible. The ALP merit list will be drawn only from the candidates qualifying in the aptitude test, with 70 per cent weightage for the marks obtained in the part A of second stage CBT and 30 per cent weightage for the marks obtained in computer based AT.

Question papers

Question papers will be provided in 15 different languages includes Hindi, English, Urdu, Bengali, Punjabi, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Assamese, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Tamil and Telugu to ensure opportunities for candidates across India.

Exam pattern

The duration of the exam will be 60 minutes. There will be a total of 75 multiple-choice questions and one-third marks will be deducted for every wrong answer.

Over two crore candidates applied for the 90,000 posts in group C and group D and for another 9,500 openings in the Railway Protection Force. Over 50 lakh online applications have been received for assistant loco pilots and technicians jobs, said the official. There are 26,502 loco pilot and technicians posts and 62,907 Group D posts open for recruitment.

