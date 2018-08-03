RRB Group C ALP, Technician Admit Card 2018 Date and Time: Call letters to release at indianrailways.gov.in

RRB Group C ALP, Technician admit card 2018 Date and Time RRB Group C ALP, Technician admit card 2018 Date and Time

RRB Group C ALP, Technician admit card 2018 Date and Time: The Railway Recruitment Board will conduct the computer-based tests for 26,502 positions of assistant loco pilots and technicians on August 9. Nearly 48 lakh candidates will be appearing for the first set of computer-based tests. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has on August 2 announced the number of vacancies has been more than doubled to 60,000.

Railways in a statement said the ministry had announced the recruitment for Assistant Loco Pilots and technicians for 26,502 posts in February 2018. But officials said the national transporter has now identified more such vacancies across its zones.

The admit cards for Group C recruitment exams are expected to be out on August 5 at the indianrailways.gov.in. The call letters can release at any time. We suggest candidates to keep checking this page for all updates.

Once out, the candidates have to log in using their registration number and download the admit card which carries all essential details.

The exam will last for an hour for general candidates and 80 minutes for candidates who are differently-abled. It will consist of 75 multiple choice questions and there will be a negative marking (1/3rd) for every incorrect answer.

Railways activated a mock link for the first stage of the computer-based test on July 26 and E-call letters can be downloaded from the recruitment board website four days before the exam.

