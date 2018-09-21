RRB Group C ALP, technician 2018: Vacancy posts increased to 64,371

RRB Group C ALP, technician recruitment 2018: As per the notification, the board will now hire 64,371 candidates, with 27,795 for the posts of Assistant Loco Pilot and 36,576 for the various posts of Technicians. RRB Group C ALP, technician recruitment 2018: As per the notification, the board will now hire 64,371 candidates, with 27,795 for the posts of Assistant Loco Pilot and 36,576 for the various posts of Technicians.

RRB Group C ALP, technician recruitment 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board has increased the vacant posts of the Group C, ALP technician. As per the notification, the board will now hire 64,371 candidates, with 27,795 for the posts of Assistant Loco Pilot and 36,576 for the various posts of Technicians. Earlier in a notification, the board mentioned that the vacancy posts will be increased to 60,000. The online window for the application will be opened on September 22, and will close by October 1.

Pay scale

The selected candidates will be in the pay scale of Rs 19,900 (Level 2 of 7th CPC pay matrix) plus other allowances as admissible.

RRB Group C ALP, technician recruitment: Selection procedure

The selection shall be done through 4 stages which will be common for ALP and Technician.

— First stage: CBT

— Second stage: CBT

— Computer-based aptitude test

— Document verification

Those who have opted for ALP and qualified in the second stage of CBT will have to undergo a computer-based aptitude test (AT). Incorrect answers will attract negative marks in the first and second stage of CBT. One-third of the marks allotted for each question shall be deducted for each wrong answer. There shall be no negative marking for the Aptitude Test.

Question papers

Question papers will be provided in 15 different languages includes Hindi, English, Urdu, Bengali, Punjabi, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Assamese, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Tamil and Telugu to ensure opportunities for candidates across India.

Qualifying marks

The candidate needs to secure a minimum score of 42 marks in each of the tests to qualify. This is applicable to all candidates and no relaxation will be granted. The ALP merit list will be drawn only from the candidates qualifying in the aptitude test, with 70 per cent weightage for the marks obtained in the part A of second stage CBT and 30 per cent weightage for the marks obtained in computer based AT.

