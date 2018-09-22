RRB Group C: Link for refund active, websites to claim

RRB Group C ALP, technician 2018: All the candidates who want to apply can do so through all the region based websites on or before October 1, 2018 RRB Group C ALP, technician 2018: All the candidates who want to apply can do so through all the region based websites on or before October 1, 2018

RRB Group C ALP, technician 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has activated the link for the online selection of exam trade and bank account details for the refund for candidates appeared in first stage CBT for the posts of ALP and technicians. According to CPO, Northern Railway, Angaraj Mohan “The board is giving options to all the candidates who had appeared for the selection examination to change their trade. The candidates who had appeared for the examination will get refund only and not the candidates who have applied only.” The online window will be available to apply till October 1, 2018.

Earlier, the board has increased the vacant posts from 26,503 to 64,371. The candidates will now be recruited for 27,795 Assistant Loco Pilot posts and 36,576 various posts of Technicians.

RRB Group D exams 2018: List of official websites to apply

RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)

RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in)

RRB Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in)

RRB Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in)

RRB Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in)

RRB Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in)

RRB Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in)

RRB Ranchi (rrbranchi.gov.in)

RRB Secunderabad (rrbsecunderabad.nic.in)

RRB Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in)

RRB Ajmer (rrbajmer.gov.in)

RRB Allahabad (rrbald.gov.in)

RRB Bangalore (rrbbnc.gov.in)

RRB Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in)

RRB Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in)

RRB Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in)

RRB Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in)

RRB Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in)

RRB Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)

RRB Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org)

RRB Thiruvananthapuram (rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in)

Pay scale

The selected candidates will be in the pay scale of Rs 19,900 (Level 2 of 7th CPC pay matrix) plus other allowances as admissible.

RRB Group C ALP, technician recruitment: Selection procedure

The selection shall be done through 4 stages which will be common for ALP and Technician.

— First stage: CBT

— Second stage: CBT

— Computer-based aptitude test

— Document verification

Those who have opted for ALP and qualified in the second stage of CBT will have to undergo a computer-based aptitude test (AT). Incorrect answers will attract negative marks in the first and second stage of CBT. One-third of the marks allotted for each question shall be deducted for each wrong answer. There shall be no negative marking for the Aptitude Test.

Question papers

Question papers will be provided in 15 different languages includes Hindi, English, Urdu, Bengali, Punjabi, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Assamese, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Tamil and Telugu to ensure opportunities for candidates across India.

Qualifying marks

The candidate needs to secure a minimum score of 42 marks in each of the tests to qualify. This is applicable to all candidates and no relaxation will be granted. The ALP merit list will be drawn only from the candidates qualifying in the aptitude test, with 70 per cent weightage for the marks obtained in the part A of second stage CBT and 30 per cent weightage for the marks obtained in computer based AT.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd