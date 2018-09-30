RRB Group C ALP, Technician 2018: Candidates can add additional educational qualifications from October 1

RRB Group C ALP, Technician 2018: The online window to add educational qualifications, modify their selected RRB, post preferences and the exam trade will be opened from October 1 to October 6, 2018 RRB Group C ALP, Technician 2018: The online window to add educational qualifications, modify their selected RRB, post preferences and the exam trade will be opened from October 1 to October 6, 2018

RRB Group C ALP, Technician 2018: Candidates who forgot to add additional educational qualifications such as ITI or other trade at the time of filling their RRB Group C, ALP technician applications can now do it. “Many participants of first stage CBT have represented that even though they had 10+2 (with Physics and Maths) or additional technical qualifications such as ITI in more than one trade, they had not filled these details at the time of application. But now in view of the opportunity to opt (10+2) Physics and Maths also, as a trade for qualifying CBT, they want to add such additional qualifications in their applications,” mentioned Railway Recruitment Board in its official release.

After verifying these representations, the board has decided to give an opportunity to all such candidates for adding their additional eligible qualifications viz, HSC (10+2) in Physics and Maths, Diploma/Degree, more than one ITI trade, provided they had acquired these qualifications on or before March 31, 2018, read the official release.

The board has also given an opportunity to the candidates to modify their selected RRB, post preferences and the exam trade. The online window will be opened from October 1 to October 6, 2018.

RRB Group C ALP, Technician 2018: Important dates

Online window to add educational qualifications, other details activates: October 1, 2018 (11 AM)

Last date of submission: October 6, 2018 (11:59 PM).

Those candidates who are having additional essential qualifications can log in from 01-10-2018 and add their additional qualifications with relevant details. On addition and confirmation of educational qualifications, the candidates will be required to select the RRB, fill priority number for the post preference and select exam trade afresh as per their revised educational qualifications.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2018, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd