RRB Group C, ALP exam 2018: Special train for candidates from Bihar, check time table

RRB Group C, ALP exam 2018: Following a widespread outrage among candidates from Bihar getting exam centres at far-off places, the East Central Railway will now ply two special trains for the comfort of the candidates getting exam centres at distant. The two trains will run between Danapur and Secundrabad, Patna and Indore. Both the trains will commence its journey on August 7 and will return on August 9.

The 03253 Patna-Indore Special Express will commence its journey on Tuesday, August 7 at 5:05 pm. The train has its stoppage at Ara, Buxar, Mughalsarai (Pandeet Deen Dayal Upadhya), Varanasi, Sultanpur, Lucknow Junction, Kanpur, Jhansi, Bhopal, Ujjain, Indore. It will take its return journey on Thursday, August 9 at 8.30 pm.

The 03241 Danapur-Secundrabad Exam Special which was departed on Tuesday at 11:30 am, will cover stations — Ara, Buxar, Mughalsarai (Pandeet Deen Dayal Upadhya), Allahabad, Satna, Katni, Jabalpur, Nagpur, Balharshah, Secundrabad. The train will depart on August 9 at 6:12 in the morning and will reach Danapur at noon. The fare of the train will be in the category of mail or express.

The examinations will be conducted on August 9 for the recruitment to the posts of Group C and D. The duration of the exam will be 60 minutes and will be conducted in 15 languages. There will be a total of 75 multiple-choice questions and one-third marks will be deducted for every wrong answer. Around 1.5 crore candidates applied for nearly one lakh jobs, the notification of which was released in March. The examination was initially scheduled to be conducted on the month of March and April.

