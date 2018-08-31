RRB Group C, ALP 2018 Admit Card released for September 4 exam, download now

RRB Group C, ALP Technician admit card: All the candidates who will appear for the exams can download the admit card through the official websites, indianrailways.gov.in RRB Group C, ALP Technician admit card: All the candidates who will appear for the exams can download the admit card through the official websites, indianrailways.gov.in

RRB Group C, ALP Technician admit card: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the admit card for the last Group C, ALP Technician exams that will be conducted on Tuesday (September 4). All the candidates who will appear for the exams can download the admit card through the official websites, indianrailways.gov.in. Around 1.5 crore candidates applied for nearly one lakh jobs, the notification of which was released in March. The examination was initially scheduled to be conducted on the month of March and April.

RRB Group C, ALP 2018 Admit Card released: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, indianrailways.gov.in

Step 2: Click on download admit card link

Step 3: Enter your registration number, roll number

Step 4: Admit card will be appeared on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The board is currently conducting the Group C (ALP and Technician) first stage examination to fill over 66,502 posts. Once the Group D admit cards are released, the candidates have to log in using their registration number and download the call letters. The admit card carries important details like name, exam centre and time.

The Railway Recruitment Board is expected to conduct the Group D recruitment examinations from September 17. “The exam city, date and shift details shall be made live 10 days prior to the start of CBT. Detailed schedule shall be released shortly,” mentioned the official release. The board has released the paper pattern for the Group D recruitment examination. The written test will be of 90 minutes for general category candidates and 120 minutes for eligible PWD candidates accompanied with a scribe. The details are available on the official website of the railways —indianrailways.gov.in

