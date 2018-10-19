RRB Group C 2018: Date extended for refund, websites to claim

RRB Group C ALP, technician 2018: Here are the websites to claim the refund (Image source: unsplash.com) RRB Group C ALP, technician 2018: Here are the websites to claim the refund (Image source: unsplash.com)

RRB Group C ALP, technician 2018: The online window for the selection of exam trade and bank account details for the refund for candidates appeared in the first stage of CBT for the posts of ALP and technicians has been extended. The details were scheduled to submit on or before October 1, which was later extended till October 6, and has now been further extended to October 21 to facilitate the candidates. All the aspirants who want to apply can do so through all the region based websites on or before the above mentioned date.

RRB Group C exams 2018: List of official websites to apply

RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)

RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in)

RRB Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in)

RRB Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in)

RRB Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in)

RRB Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in)

RRB Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in)

RRB Ranchi (rrbranchi.gov.in)

RRB Secunderabad (rrbsecunderabad.nic.in)

RRB Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in)

RRB Ajmer (rrbajmer.gov.in)

RRB Allahabad (rrbald.gov.in)

RRB Bangalore (rrbbnc.gov.in)

RRB Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in)

RRB Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in)

RRB Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in)

RRB Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in)

RRB Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in)

RRB Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)

RRB Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org)

RRB Thiruvananthapuram (rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in)

Pay scale

The selected candidates will be in the pay scale of Rs 19,900 (Level 2 of 7th CPC pay matrix) plus other allowances as admissible.

