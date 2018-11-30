RRB ALP Technician revised results 2018 date: Check latest update

RRB ALP Technician revised results 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board will declare the results of Group C ALP, Technician examinations in the second week of December. All the candidates who had appeared for the examinations can check the results through all the region based websites. “Though we have earlier decided to announce the results on the first week of December, considering the number of candidates is high, we will take some more time. The results will be declared on the second week of December,” said RRB official Angaraj Mohan.

The second CBT is scheduled to be conducted from December 24. Once released, candidates need to keep their login details ready to view their score.

RRB declared the results of Group C on November 2, however, some candidates registered complaints. After reviewing it, RRB decided to declare the revised results. The results will be available on all the region-based official websites. The candidates have to click on the ‘result link’ and a pdf will appear with names of the selected candidates.

A total of 5,88,605 candidates have qualified in the first stage to appear for the second stage examination. The first stage examinations were conducted from August 9 to September 4, 2018, in which a total of 36,47,541 candidates appeared. The examinations were held online in 440 centres spread over the country.

