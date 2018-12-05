RRB ALP Technician revised results by December 20

RRB ALP Technician revised results 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will announce the date of declaration for the revised results on Friday, December 7, 2018. Speaking to indianexpress.com, RRB official Angaraj Mohan said, “The board will release the RRB technician revised results by December 20. The final result declaration date will be announced on Friday, December 7.”

The candidates who had appeared in the RRB ALP, Technician examination can check the results through all the region based websites. The second CBT (computer-based test) is scheduled to be conducted from December 24. Once released, candidates need to keep their login details ready to view their score.

RRB declared the results of Group C on November 2, however, some candidates registered complaints. After reviewing it, RRB decided to declare the revised results. The results will be available on all the region-based official websites.

The candidates have to click on the ‘result link’ and a pdf will appear with names of the selected candidates.

A total of 5,88,605 candidates have qualified in the first stage to appear for the second stage examination. The first stage examinations were conducted from August 9 to September 4, 2018, in which a total of 36,47,541 candidates appeared.

The examinations were held online in 440 centres spread over the country.

