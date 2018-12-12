RRB ALP Technician revised results on December 20, confirms official

RRB ALP Technician results 2018: In a recently released official notification, Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has mentioned that the revised results of RRB Group C, ALP Technician examinations will be released by December 20, but the board has not announced any date for the declaration of results.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, RRB official Angaraj Mohan said, “The revised results of RRB ALP Technician exams will be released on December 20. The results will be live on all the regional based official websites from midnight.”

The result of the first stage Computer Based Test (CBT) examination was published on the official websites of all RRBs on November 2, however, few candidates raised objections that there are errors in question/translation. “In the wake of this representation, all language translation of all the question papers are being reviewed,” said RRB in a note.

The candidates who will clear the first stage Computer Based Test (CBT) examinations will now appear for the second stage CBT that is scheduled to be conducted on January 21, 22 and 23, 2019, as per the official notification.

RRB ALP Technician 2018: Paper pattern of second CBT

Part A: The exam duration is 90 minutes (120 minutes for eligible PWD candidates accompanied with scribe) and there will be 100 questions asked. There will be negative marking for incorrect answers. For every wrong answer, one-third mark will be deducted.

Part B: The exam duration is 60 minutes with 80 minutes for eligible PWD candidates accompanied with a scribe. A total of 75 questions will be asked. For every incorrect answer, one-third mark will be deducted.

RRB conducted the first stage examination from August 9 to September 4, 2018, in which a total of 36,47,541 candidates appeared. The examinations were held online at 440 centres.