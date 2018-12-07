RRB ALP Technician result, 2nd stage CBT exam dates released

RRB ALP Technician result 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the revised results by December 20, 2018. In its latest note, the RRB has announced the new exam dates for the second stage of the Computer Based Test (CBT) examination. As per RRB, once the result of the first stage exam will be released, that is, December 20, the second stage exam will be held.

The result of the first stage Computer Based Test (CBT) examination was published on the official websites of all RRBs on November 2, however, few candidates raised objections that there are errors in question/translation. “In the wake of these representation all language translation of all the question papers are being reviewed,” said RRB in a note.

RRB ALP Technician 2018: 2nd CBT exam dates

The second stage exam has been, therefore, rescheduled for January 21, 22 and 23, 2019.

Part A: The exam duration is 90 minutes (120 minutes for eligible PWD candidates accompanied with scribe) and there will be 100 questions asked. There will be negative markings for incorrect answers. For every wrong answer, one-third mark will be deducted.

Part B: The exam duration is 60 minutes with 80 minutes for eligible PWD candidates accompanied with a scribe. A total of 75 questions will be asked. For every incorrect answer, one-third mark will be deducted.

RRB conducted the first stage examination from August 9 to September 4, 2018, in which a total of 36,47,541 candidates appeared. The examinations were held online in 440 centres. Indian Railways have advertised 64,371 posts for recruitment of Assistant Loco Pilots and Technicians in March this year.

