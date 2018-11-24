RRB ALP, Technician result 2018 not released, check result date here

RRB ALP result 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board has not released the revised result of the ALP, Technician recruitment exam yet. Some websites have reported the result has been released on November 22, however, when indianexpress.com reached the officials, they denied it. Criticising the rumours spread by some media portals, RRB official Angaraj Mohan said, “We are at the last leg of the result preparation process. The result is expected to be released on Monday.”

Once the result is out, the successful candidates will be able to appear for the second CBT that is scheduled to be conducted from December 24.

RRB has declared the results of Group C early this month but after receiving complaints from some candidates, the board decided to review the result. RRB has therefore, decided to release the revised results by next week. The RRB ALP, Technician results will be available on all the region-based official websites. The candidates have to click on the ‘result link’ and a pdf will appear with names of the selected candidates.

A record 76.76 per cent of aspirants have sat for the first stage of the Group C exam. “We have successfully completed 1st stage CBT for more than 47 lakh candidates, competing for 64,037 ALP and technician posts, with record attendance of 76.76 per cent in the history of RRBs. Applicants in previous ALP/Technician exam was about 32 lakhs and attendance was 47.47 per cent,” the ministry tweeted from its official handle.