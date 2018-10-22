RRB ALP, Technician Result 2018 Date: Group C results likely by October 31

RRB ALP Result 2018 Date: The results of RRB Group C ALP, technician examinations will be available by the end of this month RRBResult 2018 Date: The results of RRB Group C ALP, technician examinations will be available by the end of this month

RRB Group C ALP, Technician Result 2018 Date: RRB Group C ALP, technician 2018: Railway Recruitment Board will declare the results of Group C ALP, Technician before Diwali. Speaking to the indianexpress.com, RRB official Angaraj Mohan said, “The results of Group C ALP, Technician will be declared before Diwali. We are trying to announce the scores by end of this month.” The recruitment examination was conducted throughout August and September to fill 64,371 posts, with 27,795 vacancies of Assistant Loco Pilot and 36,576 for the various posts of technicians.

The results will be available on all the region based official websites. The candidates have to click on the ‘result link’ and a pdf will appear with names of the selected candidates.

The successful candidates will have to appear for the document verification process, the dates of which will be announced after the results declaration. The selected candidates will get a remuneration of Rs 19,900 (Level 2 of 7th CPC pay matrix) plus other allowances as admissible.

