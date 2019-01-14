RRB ALP, Technician mock test link activated, admit card to release this week

RRB ALP, Technician mock test: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has activated the mock test link for the candidates who will appear for the post of ALP and technician second stage exam this month. The candidates can visit the official websites of the regions and log in to practice group C second CBT exam mock test.

RRB has already released the exam city and date intimation along with the travel pass for the SC/ ST candidates is available at indianrailways.gov.in.

Railway Recruitment Board will conduct the ALP and technician second stage recruitment exam from January 21 to January 23. The result for the first stage CBT of ALP, Technician recruitment exam was announced in November 2018 but many candidates raised objections on the answer keys.

The RRB ALP, Technician second stage admit card will be released four days before the exam, that is, January 17.

The exam city and date intimation dates will be mentioned in the e-call letter.

Moreover, just like the first stage exam, the Railway Recruitment Board will activate the mock link for candidates to get familiar with the RRB exam pattern. The link will be active on January 12.

