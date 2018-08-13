RRB ALP, technician admit card released for August 17 exam: How to download at rrbmumbai.gov.in

RRB ALP & Technician call letter 2018: All the candidates who will appear for the exams can download the admit card through the official website, rrbmumbai.gov.in RRB ALP & Technician call letter 2018: All the candidates who will appear for the exams can download the admit card through the official website, rrbmumbai.gov.in

RRB ALP & Technician call letter 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board has released the call letter on Monday, August 13 for the recruitment examination that is scheduled to be conducted on August 17. All the candidates who will appear for the exams can download the admit card through the official website, rrbmumbai.gov.in. The call letter has been released for the Mumbai region.

The computer based online test is scheduled to take place on August 17. The duration of the exam will be 60 minutes and will be conducted in 15 languages. There will be a total of 75 multiple-choice questions and one-third marks will be deducted for every wrong answer. Around 1.5 crore candidates applied for nearly one lakh jobs, the notification of which was released in March. The examination was initially scheduled to be conducted on the month of March and April.

RRB ALP & Technician admit cards released: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, rrbmumbai.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘Download Admit Card’

Step 3: Enter the registration number, roll number

Step 4: Call letter will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The candidate needs to secure a minimum score of 42 marks in each of the test batteries to qualify. This is applicable to all candidates and no relaxation is permissible. The ALP merit list will be drawn only from the candidates qualifying in the aptitude test, with 70 per cent weightage for the marks obtained in the part A of the second stage CBT and 30 per cent weightage for the marks obtained in computer-based AT.

