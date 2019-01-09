RRB ALP, Technician 2nd stage: Exam date, city, admit card release date and download link

RRB ALP, Technician exam date: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the exam city and date intimation for the post of ALP and technician second stage exam today on its official websites. Moreover, the travel pass for the SC/ ST candidates will be available from today at indianrailways.gov.in.

In a note, RRB has informed that the group C second stage of the recruitment exam will begin from January 21 to January 23. The result for the first stage CBT of ALP, Technician recruitment exam was announced in November 2018 but many candidates raised objections on the answer keys.

After finding it relevant, the revised results were declared in December 2019. The candidates who were selected in the revised result of RRB ALP Technician group C recruitment exam are eligible to appear for the second stage CBT.

The candidates selected after the stage two exam will have to appear for an interview following which a final merit list will be created and candidates will be selected for 27,795 assistant loco pilot posts and 36,576 technician posts.

The selected candidates will be in the pay scale of Rs 19,900 (Level 2 of 7th CPC pay matrix) plus other allowances as admissible.