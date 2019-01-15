RRB ALP, Technician 2nd stage admit card release date and time, confirms official

RRB ALP, Technician 2nd stage admit card 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the admit card for the second stage computer based test (CBT) of Group C ALP, Technician posts on January 17. The candidates can download the admit card through all the region based official websites.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, RRB official Angaraj Mohan said, “The admit card for the second stage CBT of Group C ALP, Technician posts will be released on Thursday, January 17. The hall ticket will be available on all the region based official websites before 11 pm.”

Though there are some media reports that claims there is no confirmation on Group D results, however, RRB official said, “The results of RRB Group D examinations will be released on February 13.” The Group C ALP, Technician recruitment examination will be conducted on January 21, 22 and 23.

RRB ALP Technician stage 2 CBT exam admit card: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link ‘stage 2 computer-based test – exam city and date intimation’

Step 3: A new page will appear log-in using application number

Step 4: Check and download exam city, date and time

The candidates selected after the stage two exam will have to appear for an interview following which a final merit list will be created and candidates will be selected for 27,795 assistant loco pilot posts and 36,576 technician posts.

The selected candidates will be in the pay scale of Rs 19,900 (Level 2 of 7th CPC pay matrix) plus other allowances as admissible.

