RRB ALP Technician 2018: Fee refund date extended, check updates

RRB ALP Technician refund: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has extended the last date for correction of bank account details for the refund for exam fee to the candidates who had attended the first stage computer-based test (CBT) for the post of ALP Technicians. Earlier, the last date to submit refunds was December 25 but not it has been extended to December 31, 2018, according to the official release by the board.

Candidates whose refund transaction has failed due to incorrect bank account details have been informed by the board via an SMS. All those candidates who have received these SMS are expected to upload correct details on the official website to get the refund.

The recruitment board has called this the “final opportunity” to correct bank details. No extension is expected to be given to candidates hereafter. Candidates need to fill their bank account number and IFSC code in the newly generated link.

RRB ALP Technician refund: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website – either central or regional

Here is the list – Railway Recruitment Board, RRB Guwahati (rrbguwahati.gov.im), RRB Jammu (rrbjammu.nic.in), Kolkata (rrbkolkata.gov.in), Malda (rrbmalda.gov.in), Mumbai (rrbmumbai.gov.in), Muzaffarpur (rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in), Patna (rrbpatna.gov.in), Ranchi (rrbranchi.gov.in), Secunderabad (rrbsecunderabad.nic.in), Ahmedabad (rrbahmedabad.gov.in), Ajmer (rrbajmer.gov.in), Allahabad (rrbald.gov.in), Bangalore (rrbbnc.gov.in), Bhopal (rrbbpl.nic.in), Bhubaneshwar (rrbbbs.gov.in), Bilaspur (rrbbilaspur.gov.in), Chandigarh (rrbcdg.gov.in), Chennai (rrbchennai.gov.in), Gorakhpur (rrbguwahati.gov.in), Siliguri (rrbsiliguri.org). Thiruvananthapuram (rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in).

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘click here for correction of bank account details’

Step 3: A new window will open

Step 4: In the new window, log-in using your registration number

Step 5: Share correct details and submit

“Once you submit the bank details, further editing of bank details is not permissible and RRB shall not be responsible for further failure of refund, if any, and no correspondence will be entertained in this regard”, states the official notification.

